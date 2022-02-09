WWE NXT’s Mandy Rose Retains NXT Title but Helps Form New Tag Team

Tonight’s NXT featured a throwdown for the NXT Women’s Championship between Champion Mandy Rose and Kay Lee Ray after a few weeks of backstage battles, and it started off with a brawl that took Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne out of the fight. That left Rose and Ray one on one in the ring, and Ray was loving it despite Rose getting off to a hot start. A clothesline put Ray back in control and then Ray slammed Rose down into a pin attempt but Rose kicked out. Ray went up top but Rose rolled out of the way.

Ray followed with a dive that knocked Rose hard to the floor, and then she rolled her back into the ring. Ray stayed in control for a bit, slamming Rose into the corner twice, but Rose slammed Ray’s head into the corner turnbuckle and became far more aggressive.

Rose hit a Spinbuster and went for a pin but Ray kicked out, though Rose then locked in a submission hold. Ray turned that into a pin attempt to break free but Rose countered into her own pin attempt.

More counters followed and then Rose flipped Ray over into a pin attempt but again, Ray kicked out. Ray fought back but Rose stayed in control. Rose went after Ray’s ribs but Ray pulled her hair to gain some leverage and then flipped her over to break out.

Ray hit another clothesline and then a dropkick to Rose followed by more attacks in the corner. She hit a moonsault but Rose kicked out, and when she tried another pin, Rose kicked out again. Then Ray locked in a submission hold but Rose fought through it and almost pinned Ray.

Ray then went for a KLR Bomb but Rose countered and almost got the pin, though Ray kicked out. Rose went for a Pedigree but Ray blocked and countered with a slam of her own. Then she went for a super kick but Rose countered and almost got another pin. Ray hit another kick on Rose but Rose kicked out soon after.

Ray climbed to the top but then Toxic Attraction came back and threw Ray down, clearing the way for Rose to hit the running knee and get the pin. Rose retains her NXT Women’s Championship.

They weren’t done with Ray though, and went to attack her with her bat, but then Io Shirai ran into the ring and saved the day, running all of Toxic Attraction out of the ring. Earlier in the night, Shirai said she had a new tag partner in mind, and it seems Ray will be that new partner.