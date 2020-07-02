WWE NXT Name Drops Dusty Rhodes During The Great American Bash

✖

The Great American Bash is back in the spotlight thanks to a two-week event from WWE and NXT, but longtime fans of professional wrestling know it wasn't WWE that originated the concept. The concept was actually a creation by the legendary Dusty Rhodes, and as fans are aware of, Dustin and Cody Rhodes are two of the central parts of WWE's latest competitor AEW. Cody had expressed previously that he only wanted Starcade and Great American Bash, and many took it as a shot at Rhodes and AEW when WWE brought it back to go head to head with AEW. Tonight on NXT WWE did start off the show with an acknowledgment of Dusty, as Mauro Ranallo said Dusty Rhodes is the one who created the concept.

It's a nice tip of the hat to Rhodes, though it remains to be seen if that will be enough to satisfy critics of them using the event. Rhodes previously addressed WWE bringing back the concept that originated with his father, a concept that he, unfortunately, does not own.

😂 it’s all good friend. I appreciate the sentiment. Although the event means a lot to my Sister and i, I don’t own the IP and ain’t holding much of a grudge on it.

My focus has to be on our show and talent. Making it fun, making it violent, making it memorable."

We're not sure how everyone else will feel, but fans liked the nod.

Here's the full card for tonight's episode.

Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match (No. 1 Contender) - Mia Yim vs Tegan Nox vs Candice LeRae vs Dakota Kai

Strap Match - Dexter Lumis vs Roderick Strong

Handicap Match - Rhea Ripley vs Aliyah and Robert Stone

Oney Lorcan vs Timothy Thatcher

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks

You can find the official description for The Great American Bash night 1 below.

"The Great American Bash returns on NXT! Highlighting the action is a clash between NXT's present and its past as NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai faces WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match. Additionally, Dexter Lumis is sure to finally get his hands on Roderick Strong when they face off in NXT's first-ever Strap Match, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai battle in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Women's Title, and much more. Catch it all Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

