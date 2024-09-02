WWE NXT No Mercy: Kelani Jordan Retains NXT North American Championship Against Wendy Choo

Kelani Jordan has retained the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Wendy Choo at WWE NXT No Mercy 2024. Ever since Jordan won the inaugural match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship a few months ago at WWE NXT Battleground, it’s been clear that she has had a huge target on her back as a result. Jordan has since taken on all challengers, but found herself up against her biggest foe yet in the mysterious Wendy Choo, who has been under a dark new spell ever since she returned to WWE programming. So it was a new kind of match for the both of them.

Choo has been acting a lot differently than fans had seen during her initial run on WWE NXT, and this has resulted in some downright creepy moments both in and out of the ring. She put her focus squarely on Jordan with the hopes of winning the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship, and this led her to brush off much of Jordan’s high flying and high risk offense and just powering through the hits. But even with all of this, Jordan refused to give up.

WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 Match Card and Results

It took a lot more offense from Jordan to power through the fact that Choo was able to shake off all of those big moves, and ultimately it’s what the NXT Women’s North American Champion delivers. After breaking through a sleeper hold, Jordan delivered both a frog splash and a split legged moonsault to bring the match to an end as now Choo has been defeated and likely moving onto a new opponent.

WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 is now going on live at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, and is currently streaming with Peacock. The match card and results thus far for the premium live event break down as such:

WWE NXT Tag Team Championships: Nathan Frazer and Axiom def. Chase U

Zachary Wentz def. Wes Lee

NXT Women’s North American Championship: Kelani Jordan def. Wendy Choo

NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo

NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jaida Parker

NXT Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. TNA’s Joe Hendry (with Trick Williams as special guest referree)

