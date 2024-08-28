WWE’s Kelani Jordan Stunned with Surprise TNA Opponent on NXT

Kelani Jordan has been locked in a feud with the deadly Wendy Choo over the past few weeks, and the two will face each other for the NXT Women’s North American Championship at No Mercy. Before No Mercy however, Choo had a special surprise for Jordan, teasing a mysterious opponent for the Champion on tonight’s NXT. After Jordan called out Choo, the opponent was revealed to be none other than TNA Star Rosemary, and the two would face each other in a non-Title match. Jordan was able to capture the win, though Choo would get the last laugh before the episode was over.

Surprise TNA Showdown

After Rosemary’s reveal, Jordan was understandably a bit shocked and a little freaked out, and Rosemary got the first hit in, slamming Jordan into the corner turnbuckle. Rosemary ate a dropkick from the Champion and Jordan followed up with a big cross body into a cover, but Rosemary kicked out shortly after one.

Rosemary locked in a submission against the ropes and did some damage to the Champ, and then Rosemary charged forward with a forearm and followed up with a slam into a cover, but Jordan kicked out after one. Rosemary stayed aggressive, locking in a submission but Jordan was able to keep it from locking all the way in and broke it up. The two traded strikes in the center of the ring and then Jordan hit a slick kick to the head to knock down the challenger.

Big Win, Bad Ending

Jordan got to her feet and knocked Rosemary down twice and then hit the back elbow strike before trying for a kick but Rosemary countered it. Rosemary got hit with a dropkick but bounced right back like it was nothing, and then Rosemary hit a spear as Jordan was trying to spring off the ropes. Rosemary went for the cover but Jordan kicked out. Rosemary knocked Jordan back but Jordan slammed her down and hit the moonsault for a cover, and that was it for Rosemary, with Jordan winning the match.

An evil laugh was heard around the ring and Choo’s face was on all the screens around the ring, which allowed Choo to catch her in a submission and knock her out in the middle of the ring. Choo held Jordan’s Title and gave fans a possible preview of what they might see on Sunday. Now Jordan will face Choo at No Mercy for the Title, and you can find the full No Mercy card below.

NXT No Mercy Updated Card

NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page (C) vs. Joe Hendry

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Jaida Parker

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U (Ridge Holland and Andre Chase C) vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (C) vs. Tony D’Angelo

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (C) vs. Wendy Choo

Wes Lee vs Zachary Wentz

