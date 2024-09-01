WWE Crowns New NXT Tag Team Champs at No Mercy, Chase U Betrayed

After an absolute thriller during their initial encounter, Chase U and Axiom and Nathan Frazer would meet once again over the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT No Mercy. Axiom and Frazer came out swinging, but they still had a difficult time with Chase U’s size and power. This was as thrilling as their last match, which a host of near falls and memorable moments throughout the match. Despite seeral close calls, it was Axiom and Frazer taking down Chase U to reclaim their NXT Tag Team Championships, and that led to the most unforgettable moment of the whole segment, as Holland turned on Chase U and attacked everyone, causing Andre to be taken out on a stretcher.

A Hot Start

Andre and Axiom started things off but then Frazer came in like lightning and kicked Chase in the head. Frazer in another gear, moving around the ring and putting Chase on his heels, but then Holland came in and started swinging Frazer around before sending him to the mat. Frazer and Axiom hit back quickly though, teaming up on Chase and going for a cover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chase was off his feet and to the mat after twin super kicks, and then Frazer knocked Holland off the ring apron to the floor. Frazer went for the cover but then Chase kicked out. Holland would later put on showcase of his varied skillset, slamming Axiom down to the mat before hitting a flying headbutt. Axiom kicked out of the cover and then Frazer got involved, holding Holland for Axiom’s dropkick into a cover, but Holland kicked out.

Chase was back in and getting hit up top by Axiom, but Holland came in with a big boot to the face, knocking Frazer out of the ring. Chase had Axiom up top and hit the Spanish Fly and then hit the double underhook power bomb for a pin attempt, but Axiom somehow kicked out.

Holland went for a powerbomb on Axiom but Axiom countered, though he got floored with a chop right after. Holland connected with two more chops, but Axiom withstood everything and came back with a dive to the outside. Holland caught a diving Frazer and then Axiom tried to save him, but Holland caught both and threw them on the other side of the barricade. Both superstars came flying back in and knocked Holland to the floor, and then hit Chase with twin kicks.

Close Calls

After an Axiom dropkick, Frazer hit the splash for the win, but Chase kicked out before 3. Frazer went for another move but got caught by Chase, who tagged in Holland. Holland went up top and hit a leaping clothesline on Frazer, but Frazer wouldn’t’ stay down, kicking out at 2 and a half. Holland lifted Frazer and hit the buckle bomb kick and Chase pinned Frazer but Axiom drop-kicked Holland into Chase, breaking up the pin.

Chase got hit with a roundhouse kick and then Frazer got him up top. Frazer hit the duplex and then set Chase up for the finish and a cover, but Chase kicked out. The challengers went for the Golden Ratio but Axiom kicked Frazer accidentally. Holland tagged in an hit a massive clothesline intobackstabber, and yet Axiom managed to kick out.

Frazer was back on his feet and he knocked Holland out to the floor. Chase almost pinned Axiom and then hit a swinging neck breaker. Axiom caught Chase with a kick to the head and then Frazer tagged in as Axiom hit the Spanish fly. Frazer hit the Phoenix Splash to get the pin and the win.

Chase U was understandably devastated, but then Holland started attacking everyone. Holland threw Riley into the barricade and then Chase to the floor before clearing the announce table. Holland put Chase on the table as Thea Hail yelled at him and he slammed Chase into the table with a DDT. Stretcher was brought out to take Chase away as Holland loomed over him.

NXT No Mercy Updated Results

NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page (C) vs. Joe Hendry (Special Referee Trick Williams)

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Jaida Parker

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Axiom and Nathan Frazer (C) def. Chase U (Ridge Holland and Andre Chase C)

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (C) vs. Tony D’Angelo

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (C) vs. Wendy Choo

Wes Lee vs Zachary Wentz

What did you think of the match? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!