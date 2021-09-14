Championship Match Reportedly Pulled From Tonight’s WWE NXT (Sept. 14)

WWE’s rebooted version of NXT will officially premiere tonight on the USA Network. The show was initially advertised with three major angles — a four-way No. 1 contender’s match for the NXT Championship, an NXT Women’s Championship match between Raquel Gonzalez and Franky Monet and the wedding between Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell. That four-way has since been turned into an NXT Championship match after Samoa Joe relinquished the title on Sunday, and Fightful Select is now reporting Gonzalez vs. Monet has been pulled from the show.

Sean Ross Sapp wrote that the reason for the match’s cancellation is unknown, and it’s TBD if either woman will be appearing on tonight’s episode. WWE has yet to officially announce the cancellation, so stay tuned.

NXT’s relaunch, dubbed “NXT 2.0” in its advertising, is set to have a different presentation inside the redesigned Capitol Wrestling Center. It’s also been reported that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will have a greater influence over the show, though how much that will change the weekly product remains to be seen. WWE president Nick Khan spoke about the changes during SummerSlam weekend in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

“We are doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H, who is really one of the architects of the original NXT. What we found — it’s part of why we did the tryout yesterday — what we want to make sure is easy for folks who want to be WWE Superstars, is figuring out how to become WWE Superstars,” Khan said.

“In terms of an NXT re-brand, look for it in the next couple of weeks. It’s going to have a whole new look, it’s going to have a whole new feel — and we believe — because of a lot of the indie wrestlers, if you will, have come through our system and are in our system with SmackDown and Raw now. We don’t want to just keep doing that same thing, we want to look elsewhere for great, young talent,” he continued.

