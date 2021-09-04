WWE NXT Reveals New Look at Revamped Set

✖

On September 14th NXT will return to live shows, and when it does fans will get their first look at the big makeover the formerly black and gold brand has undergone over the past several weeks. The WWE Performance Center is reportedly being upgraded in a big way, and we've already received new looks at the redesigned logo and vibrant color palette. Now thanks to a new teaser that aired during tonight's WWE SmackDown, we have an even better look at the new NXT set and stage, and it really does seem to have been opened up with more seating and a bigger feel to the venue overall.

In between the big color splashes and flashes of the logo the video gives us a look at the set, and it appears to be far more open, especially in regards to the space around the ring. There seems to be quite a bit of space between the first row of chairs and the ring itself, which will be a nice improvement from the current setup, which at times can feel a bit cramped when things head outside of the ring.

It also seems like more seats have been added in general, which again should only make NXT feel bigger onscreen. Changes like this are quite welcome, and will only serve to make the show look better onscreen. It remains to be seen how the set will actually look, as it is expected to incorporate the bold color palette that is seen in the logo and video graphics.

The logo being primarily white throughout is a good indicator of that, so to make sure that pops you'll need to set it against big colors, as it was previously said that WWE felt NXT was too dark in terms of its presentation on TV, with its primary colors being black and only the gold breaking it all up.

Granted, that gave it a trademark look and set it apart from the red and blue brands, but then again so would a big watercolor approach, so if this works it won't lose that individuality either.

What do you think of the new look? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!