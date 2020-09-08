Scarlett Bordeaux Sends a Warning to Finn Balor and Adam Cole Ahead of Their NXT Championship Match

✖

Four days after he won the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: XXX, Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the title due to a shoulder injury. After a four-way hour-long Iron Man Match ended in a draw last week, former champions Finn Balor and Adam Cole will compete on this week's edition of NXT to crown the new champion. Before Tuesday's episode got underway, Kross' manager Scarlett (Bordeaux) popped up on Twitter reminded everyone that Kross would be back to reclaim that title in due time.

To whoever wins tonight...⁣⁣⁣ just remember that you're on borrowed time before we take back what's ours," she wrote. "Sleep with one eye open because we're coming for you."

Cole spoke with ComicBook leading up to the title match and discussed the comparisons fans often make between Balor and him.

"100%. That's why this one is so important to me, because again, even as NXT Champion and having the 403-day reign as NXT Champion, I still constantly heard, 'Yeah, yeah, Adam Cole is a great champion, but he's probably number two of all time. Finn Balor is number one' It drove me insane, because I'm like, 'I've doubled this guy's reign as far as the number of days, and I've done it in one reign.' There's no question that I'm the greatest Champion, so to be put in a situation where it's Adam Cole versus Finn Balor, I mean, finally putting that to rest, who is the greatest NXT Champion of all time, will be a beautiful day for me.

"Also, as far as wanting, I just came off of losing the championship, so that feeling of wanting to be champion is still so fresh in my mind," he continued. "Finn Balor hasn't been NXT Champion for so long, so mentally he's moved on. He may think he wants it really bad, but he doesn't want it as bad as I do. I just lost the championship a couple of months ago. So in my opinion, without question, I want the championship more. Not only do I want it more, but I want to kind of close this chapter of my career in NXT saying that Adam Cole is better than Finn Balor, Adam Cole is a better NXT Champion than Finn Balor."

