Report: WWE's Big Plan For Its Next NXT Pay-Per-View

This week's NXT Heatwave event saw a number of NXT UK stars invade the show and confront members of the roster, including current NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate, Bea Priestley and the Gallus faction. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline then reported on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that these crossovers will lead to an NXT vs. NXT UK event on Sept. 4, the same day as AEW's All Out pay-per-view and a day after WWE's Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales.The show's existence was previously reported on by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, though there's no word yet on where the show will take place.

The UK-based brand's future also seems to be up in the air as its latest set of tapings were scrapped due to BT Sport's upcoming soccer coverage. There have been reports that the tapings might take place at the Performance Center in Orlando, but that hasn't been confirmed. The brand was initially launched as the first step in a global expansion for WWE's developmental system in various countries, but no other brands have managed to get off the ground.

The show will mark the first time WWE has tried to directly attempt to compete with AEW since NXT left Wednesday nights in April 2021. WWE has also typically avoided running head-to-head against AEW pay-per-views, with its only attempt being back in July 2019 when it aired Evolve 131 directly against AEW's Fight for the Fallen.

AEW initially announced its main event for All Out would be CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley in a unification match for the two AEW World Championships. However, that match was suddenly bumped up to the Aug. 24 episode of AEW Dynamite near the end of last night's show. Here's what has been confirmed for the show so far: