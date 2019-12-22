WWE NXT Spoilers for Dec. 25, 2019

Neither NXT nor AEW Dynamite will air live shows on Christmas Day this coming Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean WWE’s Black and Gold brand won’t have something new to offer. The show will air a special pre-taped episode that combines an NXT North American Championship match involving Roderick Strong at Full Sail Live and a series of matches that were taped from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn after SmackDown went off the air on Friday night. Spoilers from those matches have already made their way online, which you can see in the list below. The show comes just one week after NXT outright beat Dynamite in both ratings and viewership for the first time since the brands started going head-to-head on Oct. 2.

NXT North American Championship: Roderick Strong def. Austin Theory. This marked Theory’s debut on NXT television, though he has been featured on the WWE Network before while wrestling for the Evolve promotion.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott def. Jack Gallagher

Domink Dijakovic def. Bronson Reed

Keith Lee and Lio Rush def. Damian Priest & Tony Nese

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Dynamite, the show will return on Jan. 1 with the AEW Dynamite: Homecoming special in Jacksonville, Florida. Two matches have been booked for the show — Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin and AEW Women’s Champion Riho vs. Kris Statlander.

Both NXT and AEW have big plans lined up for 2020. On Friday AEW announced that its first pay-per-view of the year, Revolution, sold out in less than an hour. The event will take place on Feb. 29, 2020 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago and run in conjunction with the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) convention.

AEW president Tony Kahn has previously confirmed in interviews that the promotion will host just four pay-per-views throughout 2020, which includes Double or Nothing at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas during Memorial Day weekend and All Out in Chicago on Labor Day weekend.

Meanwhile NXT has four events already lined up through August 2020 — Worlds Collide (Jan. 25 at the Toyota Center in Houston), NXT TakeOver: Portland (Feb. 16 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon), NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay (April 4 at Amalie Arena in Tampa) and NXT TakeOver: Boston (Aug. 22 at TD Garden in Boston).

While NXT hasn’t booked any matches for its Jan. 1 episode, the show will crown the winners of the annual NXT Year-End Awards, including Male and Female Competitors of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, TakeOver of the Year and Breakout Star of the Year.