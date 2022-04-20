WWE NXT Announces First Matches for Next Event, NXT Spring Breakin’

WWE NXT 2.0 has announced the first matches for their next major event, NXT Spring Breakin’. It was revealed during the newest broadcast of NXT 2.0 that the next major event fans can look forward to will be popping up in just two weeks, NXT Spring Breakin’. With the confirmation that the next named event is already on the way, the card for cede event is also starting to come into place as well. With so many competitors still floating around the card following the events of NXT Stand and Deliver during the WrestleMania 38 weekend, it’s time to move forward with the next line of stories.

The first of the new matches confirmed for NXT Spring Breakin’ was for the North American Championship. Following Santos Escobar challenging Carmelo Hayes last week for the next right to challenge for the title, and Hayes subsequently defeating Escobar due to a sudden interference, Hayes wound up being the next to challenge current North American champion, Cameron Grimes. But he wasn’t the only one, however, as Solo Sikoa challenged Grimes as well and now it’s been turned into a triple threat match.

With Grimes defeating Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes during NXT Stand and Deliver, this triple threat match for the North American title at NXT Spring Breakin’ will settle that feud into a more conclusive one-on-one. As for the main NXT Championship, Bron Breakker had spent the episode searching out for Joe Gacy but was eluded at every turn. Gacy manipulated Breakker into getting him exactly where he wanted him as not only does he still apparently have WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner still in his grasp, but his Hall of Fame ring as well.

At the end of the episode, Breakker finally caught up to Gacy and was able to get back the ring on one condition, agreeing to a title match at NXT Spring Breakin’. Thus Breakker did agree to the challenge, but their match has yet to be cemented officially as Gacy ended up pushing Breakker into a dark pit in the final moments of the broadcast. Thus, Breakker was surrounded by a circle of hooded figures that enveloped him as Gacy looked on quite evilly from above. But it’s clear that Gacy will be the next major contender.

What do you think? how do you feel about the first match set ups for NXT Spring Breakin’ so far? What are you hoping to see during the event? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!