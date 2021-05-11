WWE Confirms NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 Date, Host

✖

WWE officially confirmed on Tuesday that the next NXT TakeOver event will take place on June 13 will once again feature the In Your House theme of 90s pay-per-views. The date and theme were first reported via Fightful Select on Monday, but were then confirmed by Johnny Gargano when he appeared on Brandon F. Walker's Rasslin' Podcast on Tuesday morning.

Todd Pettengill, who was on the very first In Your House pay-per-view in 1995 and popped up in a promotional video for last year's event, will be the host for this year's show.

Unlike NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver last month, NXT TakeOver: In Your House will be just a one-night event.

"I don't really know," Triple H said during a post-show conference call regarding the future of two-night pay-per-views. "Even WrestleMania last year [and] WrestleMania this year being two nights, TakeOver being two nights this year, it sort of came into the right timing and the right position of where we needed to be with it and being able to deliver the way we wanted to. But it's hard to tell what's going to be next month in this pandemic world and with everything else going on. As things open back up we'll have to see what next year brings. Next year, WrestleMania [38], as we move into Dallas and we see how that goes. Is that a one-night event? A two-night event? If it's a one-night event do we move back to Saturday and make that spectacular? Do we move into the two-night slot someplace else? I'm not really sure.

"But that's the great thing about what we do," he continued. "We can be nimble and move into what we want it to be when the time comes."

No matches have been confirmed for the show so far. Here's what NXT has lined up for this week's episode: