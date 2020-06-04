WWE NXT Announces 6 Woman Tag Team Match for TakeOver: In Your House

✖

NXT TakeOver: In Your House already had a loaded card coming into tonight's episode of NXT, but the card just got even better thanks to a new tag match that features some of NXT's biggest stars. The black and gold brand announced tonight that a 6 Woman Tag Match has been booked for this weekend's big event, and it will feature Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Mia Yim taking on Raquel Gonzalez, Candice LeRae, and Dakota Kai. After seeing the all-out brawl that took place during tonight's throwdown between Yim and LeRae, this match could end up stealing the show at TakeOver.

"JUST ANNOUNCED: @ShotziWWE @TeganNoxWWE_ & @MiaYim vs. @RaquelWWE @CandiceLeRae & @DakotaKai_WWE THIS SUNDAY at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House! #WWENXT"

LeRae and Yim clearly have more business to settle, as their match and the tag team match later on both ended in chaotic ways and without a true resolution. LeRae also has business with Tegan Nox, and Nox has yet to truly resolve her feud with Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Throw in what Gonzalez did to Blackheart on last week's episode and you have a match full of bad blood, and we cannot wait to see what happens when they all get into the ring.

So, here's the fully updated TakeOver: In Your House card.

NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream

NXT Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano

6 Woman Tag Match: Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Mia Yim vs Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Candice LeRae

Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest

You can find the official description for NXT TakeOver: In Your House below.

The iconic pay-per-view tradition that started 25 years ago returns under the black-and-gold banner for NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Don't miss three championship clashes, grudge matches and more, streaming on WWE Network on Sunday, June 7 at 7 ET/4 PT.

Are you excited for the new match? Let us know who you think will win in the comments or by letting me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.