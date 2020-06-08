Watch: Keith Lee Slams Johnny Gargano Through Plexiglass at NXT TakeOver: In Your House
Johnny Gargano might have thought he was ready to face off against Keith Lee, but he probably should have guessed he was going to get launched through something. Gargano might have been riding on a high entering his match against Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship, but it was soon made clear that the size difference between the two would count for quite a lot. Hilariously so, too, as one moment of the match saw Keith Lee straight up launch Gargano through the plexiglass.
Even see WWE began lining the crowd areas with plexiglass to better protect everyone's health and safety while injecting an energy from a crowd, fans have been wondering when someone would break through one of these walls. Well, it didn't take that long as Lee and Gargano took care of that. Check it out:
Wait for it.... #NXTTakeOver @RealKeithLee @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/2CyRWsucuB— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
Read on to see what fans are saying about Johnny Gargano getting launched through the plexiglass, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
FINALLY
FINALLY someone breaks the plexiglass! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/BtzfhVtl8M— Face Time Police (@FaceTimePolice) June 8, 2020
Who is it Going to Protect Now?
I don’t think the plexiglass is protecting anyone from anything anymore 🤷🏼♂️#NXTTakeover @WrestlingIncJune 8, 2020
Moment of the Night?
Keith Lee yeeting Gargano through the plexiglass has made my night 😂😂#NXTTakeOver #NXTTakeoverInYourHouse pic.twitter.com/orDXKGXGjO— Straight Edge Wrestling (@SEW_Podcast) June 8, 2020
Holy Schnikes
Pounced Thru The Plexiglass!!! #NXTTakeOver #NXTTakeoverInYourHouse #InYourHouse pic.twitter.com/sjPjkOpeNI— そのような良いたわごと (@WWEKiNgWrEsTLiN) June 8, 2020
Straight Up Murder
Ummmmmmmmmmmmm...
Johnny Gargano just got murdered through plexiglass...#NXTTakeOver #NXTTakeoverInYourHouse pic.twitter.com/whopsUvVvM— The Mighty (@JamTheMighty) June 8, 2020
Eye-Popping For Sure
Gargano through the plexiglass. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/nD08dl0FBE— Matt (@onesixgg) June 8, 2020
"Perplexiglassed"
Beth Phoenix: “Gargano is absolutely perplexed.”
Mauro: “Perplexiglassed.” #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/h5A9fT8yV1— Wednesday War Games (@WarGamesPod) June 8, 2020
Jazz'd
Lee just Jazz'd Gargano #NXTTakeOver #CastTakeOver pic.twitter.com/1e6bsfAQgN— WRESTLING ON WEED (@wrestlingonweed) June 7, 2020
