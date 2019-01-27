WWE’s Johnny Gargano Sports Dark Phoenix Gear For NXT Takeover

One of the rising stars of WWE’s NXT brand is Johnny Gargano, who often shows his love for comics with his ring gear every opportunity he gets. He’s previously shown love for Captain America, Thor, and Venom among others for NXT’s big pay-per-view events.

Heading into NXT TakeOver Phoenix, Gargano showed off his comic book love once more as he headed into his match for the North American Championship with Dark Phoenix inspired gear.

Designed by Adam Riches and sewn by Main Event Gear, Johnny Gargano’s gear plays with the new pay-per-view’s setting as Gargano continues his descent into darkness with this Dark Phoenix inspired ring gear. Along with the bold maroon and gold color choices, his gear features flame highlights that many fans of Dark Phoenix should recognize.

What most X-Men fans will recognize, however, is the font choice used for Gargano’s trunks. Sporting a large “The Takeover” on his behind, the distinct font is the same one used for the X-Men cartoon and various nostalgic projects. Though Dark Phoenix will be making a return to the franchise with the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix releasing June 9 this year, Gargano’s gear is more in line with the version of the character most fans will recognize.

The full card for NXT TakeOver Phoenix is as follows: