WWE NXT: New Championship Match Announced for TakeOver: In Your House

✖

Next week's NXT TakeOver: In Your House is already loaded with anticipated matches, but the lineup just got even better. Tonight's NXT featured a negotiation between Undisputed ERA leader and current NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT General Manager William Regal, and Cole was pretty annoyed about the fact that Velveteen Dream kept getting chances at the Championship. After tonight's discussion Regal announced that Dream will get one more shot at the belt, and the two will have a Championship match at In Your House.

"IT'S OFFICIAL. Collision symbolPurple heart#WWENXT #NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro @DreamWWE"

Dream has come close to grabbing that Championship in the past from Cole, especially after luring Cole into a cage and blocking him off from the rest of the Undisputed ERA. He used the opportunity to dish out some punishment, though the last time they met the numbers worked against his chances at the title.

That's why Cole doesn't want Dream to get another chance, though it's unknown if the rest of the group will be ringside for In Your House or if it will truly be one on one.

We'll have to wait and see, but this match will be one of the biggest of the night, and crazily enough we've still got over a week to add even more to the impressive card.

You can find the official description for tonight's episode of NXT below.

"Who will emerge victorious when Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher battle inside the NXT Fight Pit with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as special guest referee? Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai will try to put their differences aside to face NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and a partner of her choice, NXT Champion Adam Cole will have a live negotiation with NXT General Manager William Regal, and Kushida, Drake Maverick and Jake Atlas square off for an opportunity to become Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, all tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here's the rundown on the card.

NXT Fight Pit Match: Matt Riddle vs Timothy Thatcher with Special Referee Kurt Angle

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Tournament: Kushida vs Maverick vs Jake Atlas

Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai vs Charlotte Flair and Mystery Partner

Adam Cole negotiation with William Regal

Are you excited for the match at TakeOver? Let us know in the comments and as always you can find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.