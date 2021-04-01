Everything Announced for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One and AEW Dynamite's April 7 Episode

By Connor Casey

The "Wednesday Night Wars" between NXT and AEW Dynamite will officially end on April 7. Dynamite will remain on Wednesday nights on TNT, while NXT will be moving to Tuesday nights on the USA Network beginning on April 13. And while Dynamite consistently beat WWE's Black & Gold Brand in both ratings and viewership since it premiered in October 2019, NXT might go out on a high note. The brand will have its first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver air for free on the USA Network, featuring three title matches.

Dynamite has already announced a few matches to combat going up against essentially a free pay-per-view. You can see both cards below.

For the final time, which show will you choose to watch live? Let us know in the comments below!

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

 Shirai will make her latest title defense against the rising powerhouse Gonzalez.

NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa has had issues with Imperium ever since they teased recruiting Timothy Thatcher into the group. This prompted Walter's return to the United States, and now he'll put his UK title on the line against Ciampa.

NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma

 With Danny Burch out with a separated shoulder, the NXT Tag Team Championships have been vacant for the past several weeks. The two final teams from this year's Dusty Cup, along with Legeado Del Fantasma, will battle over who becomes the new champions.

Gauntlet Eliminator Match

 Six men will battle in a new type of match on Night One, where the last man standing gets an NXT North American Championship bout with Johnny Gargano the following evening.

Pete Dunne vs. Kushida

Even though he failed to dethrone NXT Champion Finn Balor in February, Dunne has boasted for weeks about being the best technical wrestler in the world. He'll put that claim to the test in a match with Kushida.

Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers

 The split between Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was made official during the latest Dynamite when Matt & Nick aligned themselves with Moxley to chase Omega and The Good Brothers out of the ring.

Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country

As a tie-in to Godzilla vs. Kong,  AEW's two animal-based tag teams will clash.

TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. JD Drake

 Even though his rivalry with Matt Hardy is growing, Allin will continue his journey of being a fighting champion by taking on former WWN Champion JD Drake.

The Bunny vs. Tay Conti

The battle between Matt Hardy's faction and The Dark Order rages one with a singles match between The Bunny and Conti

The Inner Circle's Return

Chris Jericho & The Inner Circle obliterated The Pinnacle on this week's Dynamite and promptly reclaimed their backstage dressing room from the other faction.  

