Everything Announced for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One and AEW Dynamite's April 7 Episode
The "Wednesday Night Wars" between NXT and AEW Dynamite will officially end on April 7. Dynamite will remain on Wednesday nights on TNT, while NXT will be moving to Tuesday nights on the USA Network beginning on April 13. And while Dynamite consistently beat WWE's Black & Gold Brand in both ratings and viewership since it premiered in October 2019, NXT might go out on a high note. The brand will have its first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver air for free on the USA Network, featuring three title matches.
Dynamite has already announced a few matches to combat going up against essentially a free pay-per-view. You can see both cards below.
For the final time, which show will you choose to watch live? Let us know in the comments below!
NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez
.@shirai_io didn't hold her own as #WWENXT #WomensChampion by playing it 𝙨𝙖𝙛𝙚. 😈
Don't miss @shirai_io & @RaquelWWE collide over the NXT #WomensTitle in the MAIN EVENT of next Wednesday's Night 1 #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver! pic.twitter.com/S3me4CpK3M— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2021
Shirai will make her latest title defense against the rising powerhouse Gonzalez.prevnext
NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa
"Does #TheBlackheart still live? Is the Psycho Killer still there? In 7 days at #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver, you're going to get your answer and it's going to cost you your #NXTUK Title. It's a long fall from the top of mountain; BUCKLE UP." - @NXTCiampa 🖤 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/px2qRj5rlK— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2021
Ciampa has had issues with Imperium ever since they teased recruiting Timothy Thatcher into the group. This prompted Walter's return to the United States, and now he'll put his UK title on the line against Ciampa.prevnext
NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma
#NXTTAKEOVER: STAND & DELIVER NIGHT 1 BLOCKBUSTER#MSK @WesLee_WWE & @NashCarterWWE vs. #GYV @JamesDrake_GYT & @ZackGibson01 vs. #LegadoDelFantasma @joaquinwilde_ & @RaulMendozaWWE for the newly-vacated #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/h6RRBnr6ot— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 25, 2021
With Danny Burch out with a separated shoulder, the NXT Tag Team Championships have been vacant for the past several weeks. The two final teams from this year's Dusty Cup, along with Legeado Del Fantasma, will battle over who becomes the new champions.prevnext
Gauntlet Eliminator Match
It's GOOD to be LAST. #BattleRoyal #WWENXT
Wednesday's Night 1 #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver #GauntletEliminator Order:— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2021
1. @LEONRUFF_
2. @swerveconfident
3. @bronsonreedwwe
4. @CGrimesWWE
5. @DexterLumis
6. @LAKnightWWE pic.twitter.com/XOErxHZz8M
Six men will battle in a new type of match on Night One, where the last man standing gets an NXT North American Championship bout with Johnny Gargano the following evening.prevnext
Pete Dunne vs. Kushida
ok,Pete.I will face you next week #NXTTakeOver— KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) April 1, 2021
Pete Dunne vs KUSHIDA
Let's do this‼️ pic.twitter.com/VraetzfcDG
Even though he failed to dethrone NXT Champion Finn Balor in February, Dunne has boasted for weeks about being the best technical wrestler in the world. He'll put that claim to the test in a match with Kushida.prevnext
Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers
.@JonMoxley is ready for a fight...But, he didn't arrive without his own army. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/TTiqvUylzr— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021
The split between Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was made official during the latest Dynamite when Matt & Nick aligned themselves with Moxley to chase Omega and The Good Brothers out of the ring.prevnext
Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country
The design for this match card for for Jurassic Express vs Bear Country next week on #AEWDynamite looks amazing. pic.twitter.com/5qLy8Xcv19— Authors of Wrestling (@authofwrestling) April 1, 2021
As a tie-in to Godzilla vs. Kong, AEW's two animal-based tag teams will clash.prevnext
TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. JD Drake
Make it rain with truth.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/UmQ9EQyvMq— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) March 31, 2021
Even though his rivalry with Matt Hardy is growing, Allin will continue his journey of being a fighting champion by taking on former WWN Champion JD Drake.prevnext
The Bunny vs. Tay Conti
.@TayConti_ brings the HEAT! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/bgPle7vx9a— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021
The battle between Matt Hardy's faction and The Dark Order rages one with a singles match between The Bunny and Contiprevnext
The Inner Circle's Return
Hey neighbor. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/dMEh7SgKa3— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 1, 2021
Chris Jericho & The Inner Circle obliterated The Pinnacle on this week's Dynamite and promptly reclaimed their backstage dressing room from the other faction.prev