Everything Announced for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One and AEW Dynamite's April 7 Episode

The "Wednesday Night Wars" between NXT and AEW Dynamite will officially end on April 7. Dynamite will remain on Wednesday nights on TNT, while NXT will be moving to Tuesday nights on the USA Network beginning on April 13. And while Dynamite consistently beat WWE's Black & Gold Brand in both ratings and viewership since it premiered in October 2019, NXT might go out on a high note. The brand will have its first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver air for free on the USA Network, featuring three title matches.

Dynamite has already announced a few matches to combat going up against essentially a free pay-per-view. You can see both cards below.

