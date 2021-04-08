NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver: The Way Bring Fan Art to Life With New Gear

✖

Artist Nolan Harris (Nolanium) turned heads at the end of 2020 when he unveiled new art depicting Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory (The Way) as a comic book superhero team, calling back to classic designs of iconic heroes like Iron Man and The Thing. Gargano revealed on social media on Thursday that the group has brought Harris' concept to life with their ring gear for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two.

Gargano will defend his NXT North American Championship against Bronson Reed (who won the Gauntlet Eliminator match last night), while LeRae and Hartwell will challenge Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Harris responded to The Way's gear by writing on Instagram, "Sometime life imitates art! It's very cool to see how my artwork inspired the gear for The Way at tonight's Takeover on @peacocktv . Huge thanks to @thejohnnygargano for making this coolness happen."

Gargano has made a habit out of representing some of his favorite fandoms in his TakeOver wrestling gear, with outfits designed after The Mandalorian and Marvel characters like Carnage, Dark Phoenix, Wolverine, Carnage and Iron Man.

What do you think of The Way's new look? Which iconic superhero team should the four channel next? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

