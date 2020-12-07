Watch: Io Shirai Dives Off the WarGames Cage While Wearing a Trash Can at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

✖

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai was supposed to enter Sunday's WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames as the third entrant for Team Shotzi. Unfortunately for her, Team Candice did everything they could to stop her from entering the actual cage. Whether it was Raquel Gonzalez swinging a chair, Toni Storm locking the cage with her belt or Indi Hartwell attacking her from behind as Candice LeRae entered, Shirai was consistently denied entrance.

"The Genius of The Sky" finally had enough and claimed to the top of the cage at the opposite end. She then put a metal trashcan on her head and dove off the cage, landing on everyone else on the canvas below.

Shirai's introduction of the trash can would later cost her. Dakota Kai stomped her while she was trapped in one later in the match.

The match ended with Gonzalez powerbombing Shirai from the top rope through a ladder that was draped in-between the two rings.