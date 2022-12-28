WWE NXT's Toxic Attraction Addresses Future of the Group

WWE shocked many when it released Mandy Rose from the company, and in the time since fans have wondered what it means for Toxic Attraction. Rose was the one who put together the group and led them to a dominating run in NXT, and it was expected that once Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship, they would all move to Raw or SmackDown together. That is sadly not going to be the case now, but Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are not at all done being a team, and during tonight's NXT they addressed their future (via Crucifixio).

Dolin began by saying "2022 was the year of Toxic Attraction. We built an empire. The greatest group in NXT history, and in our opinion, the greatest group in WWE history." Jayne then said "name another faction that despite our ultimate success didn't experience a heartbreaking loss."

What’s #ToxicAttraction 🥀 next move now that they’re without their leader? Refocus and reload. Or as Jacy Jayne says here, “Rebuild, reconstruct and return to glory.” With their sights set firmly on new champ, Roxanne Perez. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ItQYmOtL5s — Crucifi❌io (@Crucifixio) December 28, 2022

At this point, Roxanne Perez was shown holding the NXT Women's Championship after her win against Rose, and for a brief moment, Rose was shown in the ring with Perez, though she was pretty far away.

Jayne said "Even at our lowest point, the eyes of the entire world haven't shifted from the attraction of NXT." Dolin said "I know what they are all saying. What are they gonna do? What's their next move? But this group was created to fight doubt. Motivated by those people writing us off. But we reached superstardom stepping on the backs of non-believers. "

"We will rebuild, reconstruct, and return to glory, and it starts by taking down the woman that took down our empire," Jayne said. At that point, Perez was shown on the screen, so it would seem she is about to have Dolin and Jayne on her doorstep looking for payback.

As for what happens with Toxic Attraction, some fans are already theorizing who else could join the group to bring it back up to three, with names like Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville being brought up. They don't so much need a leader like they did when the group was first started, but if you are going to do that, the Deville avenue would make sense, especially since they already did it briefly on TV before and you can still keep the Mandy connection.

It would also make a great way to bring in Green though, and Green's previous WWE persona would fit in perfectly. That said, if it gets any backlash because it isn't Rose, then you've done more harm than good to Green and the group overall. It could also be someone else entirely, or perhaps Toxic just comes in as a duo and starts competing for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

We'll just have to wait and see, but let us know in the comments what you want to see and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!