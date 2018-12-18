NXT Superstar Teases Call-Up After Vince McMahon’s RAW Announcement

One of NXT’s most popular superstars is teasing he might get called up to Monday Night RAW soon.

Vince McMahon, Triple H, and the rest of the McMahon family opened tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW by announcing a new era filled with “new faces” and “new match-ups.” That led to speculation that we could soon see some NXT superstars get their chance on the main roster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Velveteen Dream, one of NXT’s biggest stars, teased on Twitter that he might be one of the first to take advantage of the McMahon’s proclaimed “new” era.

It’s Not His (Vince’s)

Call 2 Make It’s URs,

So let ur voices B heard….#CallDREAMUp@WWE Universe pic.twitter.com/9ZecWpWJQl — The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) December 18, 2018

RAW

SmackDown

NXT

NXTUK

Seasame Street Doesn’t matter,

if UR entertaining ur entertaining. I don’t need writers and I don’t need a lot of time. A superstar should bleed through ur TV. And not when someone’s producing it. Give Me The Red Light 🎥

And It’s #DREAMOn

Any Night — The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) December 18, 2018

Velveteen has proved that he doesn’t need the “developmental” aspect of NXT, having put on a number of instant classics over the last 12 months. He’s also one of the best all-around characters on NXT’s roster, able to switch from face to heel with barely any change in attitude. And, Velveteen Dream is only 23 years old, so he’s definitely a wrestler the WWE could build around if they were really trying to create a new era of stars.

The only issue is whether Velveteen’s flamboyant personality would work on the main roster. One only needs to look at Tyler Breeze to see how technically talented wrestlers with unique NXT gimmicks have fared on the main roster in recent years.

So what do you think, WWE fans? Is Velveteen Dream getting the call up soon? Let us know in the comment section!