WWE NXT WarGames 2021 Start Time, Full Card, How To Watch, Streaming, Betting Odds

This Sunday will mark the return of WWE NXT WarGames, one of the most beloved NXT events of the year, and this year’s edition looks to be one of the most intriguing WarGames events in recent memory. That’s because it is the first pay-per-view structured event of the NXT 2.0 era, as Halloween Havoc was set up as a loaded edition of the weekly Tuesday night show. The big theme of the event seems to be era vs era, as some of the biggest stars of the Black and Gold era are taking on the new stars of 2.0 in both the Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches, though there are some exceptions. We’re breaking down everything you need to know about the show right here, including the full card, start time, where to stream, betting odds, and more!

The Black and Gold vs 2.0 matchup is most apparent in the Mens’ WarGames match, which has NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight taking on Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo. Team Black and Gold cut a promo talking about how they defined what this brand stands for and even referencing DIY and their old tagline We Are NXT, playing up the rivalry with the 2.0 crew even more.

The Women’s match is more of a mix, but the same theme is still woven in. The Women’s match features Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade taking on Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose (who is NXT Women’s Champion), Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Dakota Kai. Jade is from the 2.0 era, while Ray is a bit newer to stateside NXT after a Championship run in NXT UK. Gonzalez and Shirai definitely represent Black and Gold era though, and the same type of mix can be seen over on Toxic Attraction’s team, which has Rose (previously of NXT, SmackDown, and Raw) and Kai from the Black and Gold days while Dolin and Jayne are from the 2.0 side of things.

There’s even more on deck for the event, but first here is how you can tune in.

How to Watch NXT WarGames 2021

Date: Dec. 5th

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Stream: Peacock

Other matches highlighting the card include a Hair vs Hair match between Duke Hudson and Cameron Grimes, a Cruiserweight Championship match between Champion Roderick Strong and Joe Gacy, and a Tag Team Championship match between Champions Imperium and Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner.

Check out the full card for the show below, along with the latest betting odds provided by BetOnline.

WWE NXT WarGames 2021 Full Card

Men’s WarGames Match: Team Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight (+150)vs Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller (-200)

Women’s WarGames Match: Team Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray (-125) vs Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Dakota Kai (-115)

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Champion Roderick Strong (-185) vs Joe Gacy (+140)

Hair vs Hair Match: Duke Hudson (-120) vs Cameron Grimes (-120)

NXT Tag Team Championship: Champions Imperium vs Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner

What do you think of the card? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!