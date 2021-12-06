WWE NXT WarGames: Kyle O’Reilly Thwarts Von Wagner’s Heel Turn, Flashes Undisputed Era Symbol

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner came up short in trying to win the NXT Tag Team Championships from Imperium at Sunday’s NXT WarGames pay-per-view. Based on multiple reports that have dropped in the past week (including one right before the show started), many fans assumed this would be O’Reilly’s last NXT match as his contract is on the verge of expiring. But after taking the pin, Wagner tried to blindside O’Reilly with a lariat only to get blasted with kicks from O’Reilly, who then flashed the Undisputed Era hand sign. The decorated faction broke up earlier this year when Adam Cole turned on O’Reilly, and now both Cole and Bobby Fish are members of the AEW roster while Roderick Strong is the centerpiece of the Diamond Mine faction.

O’Reilly cut a backstage promo later in the night, saying he saw Wagner’s betrayal coming a mile away. He then mentioned this was the first time in five years that he wouldn’t be involved in a WarGames match and challenged Wagner to a Steel Cage match on this week’s edition of NXT 2.0. Will that be O’Reilly’s final match in WWE? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with ComicBook shortly after his AEW debut, Cole talked about the possibility of reuniting the Undisputed Era in AEW. Not long after he made those comments, he started tag team with Fish on AEW programming.

“Obviously in pro wrestling, never say never,” Cole said. “But I remember someone recently asked me this about Kevin Owens. So like personally, when it comes to Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, of course, I love the idea of working in the same company as those guys. I love those guys. All that talk that we did for four years about being brothers and talking every single day, that’s all true. That’s true to this day. We still talk every single day. So I’m very, very tight with those guys. But at the end of the day, I do want those guys to do what’s best for them. So whether that be them showing up in AEW, whether it be them staying in NXT, whether it be them going to Raw or SmackDown or going over to Japan or what have you, I’ve always been someone, because I do care about my friends, I want them to do what’s best for them. So, yeah, I guess we’ll see.”

He didn't get to compete in WarGames this year, and @KORcombat is HUNGRY for steel this Tuesday on #WWENXT!



What do you say, @WWEVonWagner? #NXTWarGames pic.twitter.com/Wzn5uziu7o — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021

This story is developing…