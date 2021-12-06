WWE NXT: Who Won The Men’s WarGames Match?

Tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames was the first of the NXT 2.0 era, and there was clearly some pride on the line in both the Men and Women’s WarGames matches. This was especially true of the Men’s WarGames match, as each team was made up of strictly black and gold era stars and NXT 2.0 stars, and the black and gold era team was led by NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. As for 2.0, the team captain was Bron Breakker, one of the biggest stars in NXT’s new class, and both Ciampa and Breakker went all out inside the WarGames cage. As for who won, well, it ultimately came down to Bron Breakker sealing the win for Team 2.0, bringing a stellar match to an epic close.

Ahead of WarGames ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Ciampa about the NXT 2.0 era and how he felt about all the changes, and for Ciampa, it actually felt a lot like when he and Gargano first joined the black and gold brand.

“So, personally, I was extremely excited for it, and that’s what I felt backstage throughout the entire week leading up and the day of especially. Just great morale, high energy. Just excitement all around,” Ciampa said. “And so many people who’ve been hungry for quite a while to make their debuts and make themselves known. And it’s kind of that sink or swim time right now for NXT 2.0 and for that roster and crop of guys and girls who’ve just been biding their time and waiting at the cusp, and now here they are. I watched the show back afterwards, I really thought it reminded so much of the NXT that I entered in 2015 where we’re watching so many of these performers who are developing right before our eyes. And there’s a flash of ‘veterans’. Myself, or Pete Dunne, or Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano. They’re still there, but as a whole, as a brand, you’re just watching a bunch of young unknowns who are going to introduce themselves to you live every week. And it’s a cool journey to be a part of.”

You can find the full card for NXT WarGames below:

Men’s WarGames Match: Team Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight vs Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller

Women’s WarGames Match: Team Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray vs Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Dakota Kai

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Champion Roderick Strong vs Joe Gacy

Hair vs Hair Match: Duke Hudson vs Cameron Grimes

NXT Tag Team Championship: Champions Imperium vs Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner

NXT WarGames streams live on Peacock this Sunday with the Pre-show starting at 7:30 PM EST. The main show kicks off at 8 PM EST.

