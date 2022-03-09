WWE NXT’s Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai Move On To Women’s Dusty Classic Finals at Roadblock

First up on tonight’s WWE NXT Roadblock event was the first of two Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal matches, with Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade taking on Wendy Chu and Dakota Kai. Jade and Choo started things off, with Choo locking Jade down a bit with holds until Choo took a quick nap on the mat. Jade then crawled around her and tagged in Gonzalez, but Choo moved out of the way of an elbow drop. Gonzalez then lifted her and spun her around twice, and then slammed her down but Choo escaped the pin attempt.

Gonzalez sent Choo into the corner turnbuckle and tagged in Jade, and then Gonzalez sent Jade charging into Choo. Jade tried to pin her but she kicked out. Choo then slammed Jade into their corner and tagged Kai in, and they combined to slam Jade into the turnbuckles and then slammed her with dueling kicks.

Kai went to cover Jade but Jade kicked out. Kai kept kicking Jade in the corner and then covered her again, but Jade kicked out. Another kick to the back followed and then another cover but Jade kicked out again.

Choo tagged herself in and hit Jade with punches and then tagged Kai back in who put boots on Jade’s neck and chest. More punches followed but jade got some in as well before getting knocked back down. Kai put pressure on Jade’s wrist and tagged Choo in, and then they knocked Jade’s feet out from under her and both got more hits in on Jade.

Choo shoved Jade into the other corner and then grounded Jade with a neck hold, but Jade punched her way out. Choo tried to pin her but then they traded roll ups and rolled around the ring a bit before Choo hit Jade with a dropkick. Then she hit a sliding dropkick to knock Jade out of the ring, but Jade slammed Choo into the side of the ring.

Gonzalez then came to confront Kai, who was talking to her imaginary friend, and then Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne came and hit Gonzalez with a baseball bat while the referee wasn’t looking.

Kai was in control at this point but Jade countered and tried to pin her but Kai kicked out. Then Jade almost pinned her again but Kai kicked out. Jade didn’t have anyone to tag but Kai did, tagging in Choo, but Jade kept hitting clotheslines and then a kick to Choo’s head.

Jade hit a running knee to Choo’s face and head, and then hit another running knee in the corner. A pin followed but Choo kicked out. Choo fought out of a hold and then knocked Jade back. She tagged in Kai and they both lifted Jade and slammed her down face-first, but Jade kicked out. At this point, Gonzalez got back onto the apron and in her corner, and Jade went to make the tag. Gonzalez tagged in and slammed both Choo and Kai down, but was clearly hobbled. With one leg she lifted Kai and slammed her down into a pin attempt, but Kai kicked out.

Kai kicked and bought herself some space, and then slammed Gonzalez down after going over her. Kai lined up her kick but stopped midway and seemed torn on what to do next. She went for a kick but then Gonzalez then went to hit a Chingona Bomb but her leg gave out. She still slammed Kai down but not with everything. Kai was back in it and hit a big kick and tagged Choo in, and then she hit a splash and so did Kai, and that was it for Gonzalez.

Kai and Choo are moving on in the Women’s Dusty Cup.

What have you thought of NXT Roadblock?