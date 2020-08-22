WWE NXT's Finn Balor Braves Through the Pain and Beats Timothy Thatcher at TakeOver XXX

✖

Tonight's epic NXT TakeOver XXX card kicked off with a hard-hitting match between Timothy Thatcher and Finn Balor, and it set the tone for the night in a huge way. The two superstars were not going easy on one another right from the get-go, and you could hear every kick, punch, and suplex. Early on Balor made his presence felt, but Thatcher would go on a tear that left Balor just about to tap to a submission. After everything though it was Balor who stood victorious.

This was actually a submission heavy match, as several times Thatcher would lock them in, forcing Balor to catch his breath after he finally got free.

Balor hit hard too, but Thatcher focused on Balor's legs and knees, meaning that even when he hit a move like the coup de grace the pain was also felt by Balor.

Balor was able to get off his signature move though despite the pain, and it was enough to put Thatcher down.

You can find the official description for tonight's TakeOver below.

NXT Champion Keith Lee will face his most dangerous challenge yet against Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver XXX. Plus, Adam Cole and Pat McAfee finally take their heated rivalry to the ring, Io Shirai defends the NXT Women's Title against Dakota Kai, five Superstars battle for the North American Championship in a Ladder Match, and more. Catch it all tonight at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!

Here's the full lineup:

Finn Balor vs Timothy Thatcher

Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee

Breezango vs Danny Burch vs Oney Lorcan vs Legado del Fantasma - NXT Tag Team Championship

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Dakota Kai

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

NXT Champion Keith Lee vs Karrion Kross with Scarlett

What did you think of the first match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT TakeOver with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

