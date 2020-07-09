WWE NXT's Keith Lee Wins and Becomes NXT Champion

✖

The main event of tonight's night 2 of The Great American Bash was none other than the Winner Take All match between NXT Champion Adam Cole and North American Champion Keith Lee, and man did it deliver. Cole and Lee pulled out all the stops throughout the match, delivering all of their patented offense and putting their bodies on the line in the process. After a thrilling match, only one could stand as the NXT Champion and the North American Champion, and it was none other than the Limitless One Keith Lee.

Lee started things off by using his considerable power to manhandle Cole's hand and fingers, pretty much tossing him around the ring with ease. Cole was able to change the things up by using Lee's momentum against him, dodging and sending Lee into the glass.

Cole would then try and break down Lee in the middle of the ring, wearing him down and keeping him grounded. Unfortunately, his trash talk kept backfiring, as every time he talked smack Lee would respond with a huge slam or punch that would send Cole reeling.

Lee was having some fun throughout the match, even donning an accent and saying "I must break him". Unfortunately, Cole got the best of Lee before he could deliver on that, but both stars were showing considerable wear and tear by this point.

Lee seemed like he had the match after a phenomenal moonsault, but Cole somehow kicked out. Cole returned the favor with a flurry of superkicks and Cole's The Last Shot, but Lee shocked him with a kick out.

The Panama Sunrise couldn't seal the deal either, and neither could 3 more superkicks, as Lee kicked out of another pin attempt. Cole tried another Panama Sunrise, but Lee was too much, and after slamming Cole on the mat, he got the pin and the win.

So, is it Keith2Belts? Has a nice ring right?

You can find the official description for tonight's The Great American Bash Night 2 below.

"NXT's Great American Bash promises to conclude with a bang as NXT Champion Adam Cole faces off with North American Champion Keith Lee in a historic Winner Take All Match. Also, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae look to settle their rivalry in a Street Fight, Drake Maverick teams up with Breezango to take on Legado del Fantasma and more!"

Here's the full card for tonight's event.

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs North American Champion Keith Lee in Winner Takes All Match

Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae in Street Fight Match

Drake Maverick and Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma in Six-Man Tag Team Match

Isaiah Swerve Scott vs Johnny Gargano

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.