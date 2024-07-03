WWE NXT’s Shawn Michaels Reacts to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us Reference

Kendrick Lamar had everyone buzzing for a multitude of reasons when he released the Drake diss track Not Like Us, and the track was widely regarded as the final salvo in the rap battle. WWE fans also got an unexpected surprise when the track was released, as Lamar included a line that referenced WWE legend and current head of NXT Talent Development Shawn Michaels. In the song, Lamar includes the line”Sweet Chin Music, and I won’t pass the aux,” which is a reference to Michaels’ iconic finishing move. Michaels would then tweet an invitation to Lamar and Drake, saying they could settle the battle in the ring, and even offered to referee the match. During the media call for NXT Heatwave, ComicBook had the chance to ask Michaels what his reaction was to learning he was mentioned in the song.

Sweet Chin Music

“So look, I will say this, I always get a kick out of that. Whether it’s that or again, we talked about athletes doing the cross chop on the field or on the court, those are little moments that happen throughout your life when you… I don’t know, again, where I get to sit back, and Hunter and I talk about it all the time, Michaels said. “We get to sit back and look at ourselves and go, Wow, there was a time when we affected a whole generation of people doing stuff.”

“Whether it’s Taker Austin, Rock, Hunter, myself, or numerous people here in the WWE, that’s one of the things that I think as you go on later in your career. It’s one of those things that means a lot to you when you see certain people that are in the mainstream doing something that’s a reference of what you did back in the day,” Michaels said. “For a moment there, you feel pretty good about yourself, and the great thing is they’re cool right now. So it gets you over with your kids on a huge level, which helps a great deal.”

What’s In Store For Heatwave?

While there won’t be Kendrick vs Drake at Heatwave, there will be plenty of intriguing match-ups and bad blood. It hasn’t taken long for Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice to shift to another gear in their feud, as the two have traded attacks in the ring before delivering lengthy promos on this week’s NXT. The feud has gotten personal for both superstars, especially Vice, and Perez even brought out security with her to make sure Vice couldn’t attack her, only to watch one of them get knocked out before the segment was over.

Then there’s the Fatal 4-Way match for the NXT Championship, giving Trick Williams three different opportunities to lose the Title without having to be pinned. That’s never a good thing for the Champion, and while it seemed like Je’Von Evans wasn’t intent on screwing Williams over, Williams has shown some paranoia this week thanks to seeds of doubt from Ethan Page and Shawn Spears. Spears and Page are both fully intent on taking the Title from Williams, and they will stop at nothing to make that happen.

NXT Heatwave Card

NXT Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Trick Williams (C) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page vs. Shawn Spears

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Lola Vice

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (C) vs. Wes Lee

NXT North Women’s American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (C) vs. Sol Ruca

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (C) vs. Chase U

Karmen Petrovic & Arianna Grace vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

NXT Heatwave will stream live on Peacock on Sunday, July 7th.

Are you excited for NXT Heatwave? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!