WWE’s Shawn Michaels Addresses Brooks Jensen’s Future in NXT

The saga of Brooks Jensen in WWE NXT has been an interesting one, and lately, Jensen has been absent from WWE TV, at least directly. That’s because Jensen has been making an impact on TV, but WWE security has been making it a point to take him away and get him to leave before he actually shows up on camera. This has led to several confrontations, and tonight Shawn Michaels addressed Jensen’s future with NXT. Michaels went over some of the past incidents and Jensen’s statements on social media, revealing that he had not been released from WWE NXT and was still under contract. Michaels then said he believes in second chances and invited Jensen to sit down with Ava to talk about his future with the brand.

In the video, Michaels said, “Over the past several months there have been many disturbances in NXT, caused by one young man, Brooks Jensen. If you follow Brooks on social media, he’s made some disparaging remarks about the NXT brand. I’ve seen reports claiming Brooks was released from his contract, but that is not the case.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/WWE/status/1808316545841475883

“After a split from Josh Briggs, Brooks began to spiral, and he was asked by NXT management to take a sabbatical and get himself together. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. We were forced to take action to keep him away from live events and TV. The easiest thing to do after his behavior is to let him go, but Brooks is part of the NXT family, and I believe in second chances. Next Tuesday, I’d like to invite Brooks to have a sit-down discussion with our NXT General Manager Ava to talk about his future to see if we can steer him in the right direction. Thank you,” Michaels said.

Jensen’s Spiral

Jensen started out his time in NXT alongside friends Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley, and the trio would be inseparable. They would support each other during their matches and then head back to Henley’s bar to hang out after, which ended up being at the center of storylines for them down the line. At one point Jensen and Briggs would become the NXT UK Tag Team Champions, and they would continue to be a Tag Team in the mix after eventually losing the Titles.

Things started to fall apart though, as Henley and Briggs started to get frustrated with not being in the hunt for Championships and the main event scene. Things would fray a bit and while they still supported each other, they started to move in their own directions. Eventually, that led to the trio officially breaking up and going their separate ways, with a focus on their careers as opposed to their friendship.

Briggs would experience some success as a solo star and would even compete in some fantastic matches against Dijak and Oba Femi. Henley has also experienced success and even briefly became part of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions with Kiana James. Since then both superstars have jumped into the heel side of the pool, but have continued to remain active in the main scene. Things have been different for Jensen though, as aside from a match or two in that main scene, has struggled with the loss of his friends. Lately he’s been attacking Shawn Michaels and NXT on social media and has even said he’s not under contract anymore, but Michaels has cleared that up.

