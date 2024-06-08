WWE's Lola Vice Talks NXT Battleground, Era of the Dancing Badass

WWE NXT will hold its first-ever event at the UFC Apex with NXT Battleground, and it's the perfect stage for the anticipated Underground match between Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler. Both superstars have a background in MMA and UFC, and that made them quite the powerhouse team ever so briefly. Unfortunately, that partnership came to an end at Spring Breakin', and now Vice will need to tackle her toughest challenge yet. Vice is unphased though, and is ready to deliver a knockout and some dancing to celebrate the milestone win. ComicBook had the chance to speak to Vice all about Battleground, facing Bazler, and the rollercoaster ride that is her journey in NXT thus far.

"This year has been a dream come true for me in the sense that I feel like everything is falling into place. All my hard work is paying off. I feel confident in the ring. I feel confident in my character. I feel confident as Lola Vice. I know what I bring to the table, and I believe every time I've stepped into the ring I've been undeniable," Vice said.

"And now I have the biggest opportunity of my career on Sunday and the biggest fight that I've had in my life so far. She's the only woman to submit Ronda Rousey, and it's always been my dream to work with Shayna," Vice said. "And we had our differences and she never let me be myself. But on Sunday, I'm going to prove to her why I can be a dancing badass and I'm going to knock her out." When I asked if the dance would definitely happen after the win, Vice assured it was happening. "I promise you, once I knock Shayna Baszler out, you will get the trademark celebration," Vice said with a laugh.

Vice is the person who initially brought Baszler to NXT, and that was for another NXT Underground showdown against Natalya. While Vice appreciated Baszler's help with training, Baszler wasn't on board with letting Vice be herself, and that soured the relationship rather quickly. "I brought Shayna back to NXT, a place where she dominated. She was the most dominant NXT Women's Champion and she was my training partner, and she helped train me for the Underground match against Natalya, but she just never let me be myself. And I don't like that. I hate being told what to do and I hate being told how to act. So on Sunday, I'm going to prove a point to her."

That doesn't mean Vice doesn't hold respect for Baszler and her skill in the ring though. "I respect her a lot. I respect everything she's done, but I just can't respect the fact that she judges me for the way I look," Baszler said. "And I've never liked that. And I will never take away from her what she's done in MMA, what she's done in the WWE, but she's not Lola Vice."

This will be Vice's second Underground match in NXT, and she quickly fell in love with the style of the match type. "Well, honestly, when I fought in the Underground, I didn't really know what to expect," Vice said. "And then when I got in there, it felt like an MMA fight. We were fighting. It felt unique to me and it felt close to the home and what I grew up in, it was my comfort zone. So I think Shayna's making a mistake of underestimating me because the moment you underestimate me, I am extremely dangerous. And on Sunday, I think she's going to get a little cocky on me, and that's where I'm going to capitalize."

Vice recently debuted her first WWE shirt, and it's already become quite popular. It's always a big milestone when a first piece of merch hits, though it means even more when you're in a place where you feel like you can be yourself. "Yeah. I'm just so grateful that the fans have appreciated me. And in the WWE, I'm completely myself. From MMA to WWE, nothing's changed. I'm actually more myself now in the WWE and they love it. So, it makes me very happy," Vice said. "And yes, this is my first shirt, hopefully, of many. This was my concept, my vision, my design come to life. So when I first saw it, I cried."

I also brought up her future action figure, and there is one feature Vice would love for it to include. "And then, hopefully, my action figure, I want the hips to move and shake, and that's my dream," Vice said. "Because just because you're a badass in the cage and in the ring doesn't mean that you can't have fun. It doesn't mean you can't be elegant and beautiful and doesn't mean you can't dance. So, I'm going to prove a point to everyone and I'm going to show them love me or hate me, it doesn't matter. I'm always going to be undeniably Lola Vice."

NXT BATTLEGROUND:

NXT Battleground Host: Sexyy Red

NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (C) vs. Ethan Page

NXT Women's Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Jordynne Grace (C)

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) vs Wes Lee vs Joe Coffey

NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs Lash Legend vs Fallon Henley vs Jaida Parker vs Michin vs Kelani Jordan

NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Axiom and Nathan Frazer (C) vs. The Good Brothers

NXT Battleground takes place at the UFC Apex on June 9th.

