WWE Reportedly Offers Contract to Top Free Agent

WWE has offered a contract to former ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C (real name Carla Gonzalez), according to a new report from F4WOnline. Gonzalez took part in a tryout for WWE back in December while she still had the ROH title, and the report states that after recently taking part in a second tryout she was offered a contract with the company. It’s unclear if the 20-year-old has signed the deal or declined.

Gonzalez first began her wrestling training at age 13 and three years later began learning under Booker T at the Reality of Wrestling school in Houston, Texas. Booker spoke incredibly high of Gonzalez last year shortly after it was announced that all Ring of Honor talent had been released from their contracts.

“I haven’t talked to her since [the news broke], but she put out something on Twitter and she was… It is so true what she was saying, she said, from what I taught her with her time at Reality of Wrestling, I could trust her to be okay, no matter what,” Booker told ComicBook last year. “This is just a hiccup, just a bump in the road. Man, she’s talented, man. It’s like when WCW closed, people ask me, ‘Man, what are you going to do?’ I said, ‘Man, I’m going to WWF. It’s that simple. I’m not thinking about [it]. I’m talent.’ Rok-C man, she is talent. That’s why she’s the youngest Reality of Wrestling champion at 16. That’s why she’s the first ROH Women’s World champion at 19. Man, her destiny man, is solid. So all she got to do is just stay in shape and keep her head on straight, and she’s going to be okay.”

WWE returns to pay-per-view this Saturday with the Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Check out the full lineup for the show below:

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber)

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber) WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Lita

Becky Lynch vs. Lita SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders

The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Doudrop vs. TBA (Elimination Chamber)

Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (Falls Count Anywhere)

