Current Ring of Honor Champion Takes Part in WWE Tryout

WWE held its latest round of tryouts at the WWE Performance Center this past week and a number of photos released from the event have confirmed who took part this time around. Among those participating was Rok-C (real name Carla Gonzalez), a 20-year-old trainee of Booker T and the reigning Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion. While WWE has seemingly pulled back on recruiting stars of the independent scene over the past year, Gonzalez could be viewed as a can’t-miss prospect given her technical prowess as such a young age. As of now it’s unknown whether or not she was offered a contract at the end of the tryout.

Booker T talked about her potential in an interview with ComicBook earlier this year not long after Ring of Honor announced its hiatus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WrestlingCovers/status/1472348945816948736?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I haven’t talked to her since that, but she put out something on Twitter and she was… It is so true what she was saying, she said, from what I taught her with her time at Reality of Wrestling, I could trust her to be okay, no matter what. This is just a hiccup, just a bump in the road,” Booker said. “Man, she’s talented, man. It’s like when WCW closed, people ask me, “Man, what are you going to do?” I said, ‘Man, I’m going to WWF. It’s that simple. I’m not thinking about [it]. I’m talent.’ Rok-C man, she is talent. That’s why she’s the youngest Reality of Wrestling champion at 16. That’s why she’s the first ROH Women’s World champion at 19. Man, her destiny man, is solid. So all she got to do is just stay in shape and keep her head on straight, and she’s going to be okay.”

“I talk to my guys all the time, I say, ‘When you get a moment, it is going to be there for just that, a moment. And it’s going to be gone just like that. You got to do what? You got to seize the moment,’” he added. “And that’s what I try to teach my guys more importantly than anything. Everything in wrestling is going to be a test and you got to think about everything in that form, and then you got to figure out how to pass the test.”