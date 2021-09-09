WWE Signs Olympic Gold Medalist, Gable Steveson

Kurt Angle was one of the biggest wrestlers in the roster of the WWE, with the former Olympic gold medalist making a name for himself over the decades of his career, but it seems as if World Wrestling Entertainment is adding a new Olympic athlete, and gold medal winner, to its ranks. Earlier today, the professional wrestling organization announced that Gable Steveson, the winner of the gold medal in freestyle in the recent Summer Olympics, would be joining the ranks of the organization that currently houses such superstars as Roman Reigns, The New Day, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and more.

WWE made this signing official via its social media account, noting his accomplishment in the Summer Olympics as well as the NCAA, with many fans beginning to wonder what rivalry Gable Steveson will be faced with when he dives into the squared circle of World Wrestling Entertainment:

As first reported by @ESPN, WWE has announced the signing of Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion @GableSteveson to an exclusive agreement! https://t.co/KWRnei182f pic.twitter.com/4gowLEhzIT — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2021

Here’s the official statement that WWE gave with regards to Gable Steveson joining its roster:

“WWE signs Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson to an exclusive agreement. In the company’s first-ever NIL deal, Steveson will join the WWE roster while defending his NCAA title for the University of Minnesota.”

Gable Steveson himself also took to Instagram to share the big news that he would be joining the ranks of the WWE, accomplishing a “life long dream” while promising to get to work as one of the newest wrestlers in the organization:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTm6CzWnVxw/

In recent weeks, many fans have been confused with regards to the decisions that the professional wrestling organization when it comes to releasing a number of their biggest stars. With the likes of Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and many others being let go by the company, All Elite Wrestling has managed to add to its roster with the likes of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in recent days, re-igniting the major rivalry between the two companies.

Following in the footsteps of Kurt Angle, Steveson has definitely earned his place on the roster with his feats as a part of the Summer Olympics.

