WWE Announces New Partnership With On Location For Hospitality Packages at WWE Premium Live Events

WWE announced via press release on Thursday that it has partnered up with hospitality provider On Location for a new deal that will offer fans hospitality packages for the promotion’s biggest premium live events (pay-per-views) each year. The release read, “WWE (NYSE: WWE) and On Location, a leader in the premium experiential hospitality business, today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership that will deliver world-class experiences to WWE fans. The new partnership will provide fans with hospitality packages to all of WWE’s biggest events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Money In The Bank. The first packages will go on sale today at 12 pm EST for Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this July.

“As WWE’s exclusive hospitality provider for premium live events, On Location will curate best-in-class, elevated offerings to give WWE fans an unforgettable experience from the moment of purchase. The all-inclusive ticket and travel packages will include premier seating, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends,” it added.

“On Location has an incredible track record of creating memorable experiences around the biggest events in sports and entertainment,” Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development, said in the release. “We believe this partnership will set a new standard for WWE hospitality and furthers our commitment to providing our fans with world-class accommodations at WWE’s premium live events.”

“WWE is one of the premier sports and entertainment organizations in the country and is known for giving their passionate fan base exactly what they want,” Paul Caine, On Location’s president added. “This partnership is the next step in that commitment, and we look forward to working with them to create truly once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences across their dynamic live event portfolio.”greets with WWE Superstars and Legends.”

WWE’s next pay-per-view, WrestleMania 38, takes place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), TX on April 2-3. Several matches have already been confirmed: