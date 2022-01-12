WWE: Paige Mocks The 10 Year Challenge Trend With Hilarious Photoshop

The 10-years challenge has been lighting up social media over the past week or so, and if you aren’t sure what that is, it’s when someone shares a side-by-side photo comparison of themselves 10 years ago and now. Many are having fun with it on social media at the moment, and that includes WWE Superstar Paige, who shared her own version of the popular trend with amazing results. Paige decided to share a photo of herself from 10 years ago next to a photo of herself using a filter, and fan reactions came flying in shortly after.

Along with the photo, Paige added the caption “Wanted to hop on this Ten year challenge. January 2012 first WWE pics and me a few months ago, I haven’t aged a day.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/RealPaigeWWE/status/1480932992033996810

Fans are hopeful that Paige can eventually make a return to the ring, and that’s something Paige wants as well, as she talked about a potential return during a previous Twitch stream.

“I’m not f-ing done,” Paige said (h/t Fightful). “I’m not done yet. This is going to be my comeback story. I’m inspired. I’m so inspired by the people coming back to wrestling and the more I think about it, I’m like, ‘Okay, mentally, I’m ready to go.’ I’m going to start working around, getting in the ring a little bit. Maybe. We’ll see. This is not saying I’m making a comeback tomorrow. It’s a long f-ing road. I still have to get cleared by doctors, I have to get cleared by WWE. It’s such a big process, but emotionally, I’m ready. The past few months, I didn’t think I was emotionally ready, but no, I’m f-ing ready to get back on the horse. Even if it takes me a year. One step at a time, build to it, that’s exactly what I’m doing. There’s a whole journey and it’s going to take some time.”

She also talked a bit about her Twitch community and how it’s become a family since launching it.

“We build a community and family where this is an escape for a lot of people, including myself. I can’t wrestle anymore. I was worked so hard in WWE that I can’t wrestle anymore because my neck is f-ed. My whole dreams got taken away. I had to have something that fulfilled that huge -ing void that I lost with wrestling,” she said during an emotional stream back in October. “I couldn’t wrestle anymore, something I lived and breathed since I was a fetus, and it got ripped away from me. I had to find something that I could fill a little bit of that and Twitch was a wonderful thing for me. It’s such a wonderful place for me.”