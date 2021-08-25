WWE's Pat McAfee Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

WWE commentator Pat McAfee took to social media on Wednesday to alert his followers that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The former NFL punter wrote, "Fully Vax'd. Very Positive. Aht Indefinitely. It's miserable but thankful that my wife and the boys at the office all took tests and they are all negative..This is obviously a sign from the universe, probably telling me that I stink & to stay home for a while. I'll see yinz."

After working as a wrestler and manager down in NXT last year, McAfee took over as the color commentator for Friday Night SmackDown back in April. He was present throughout Saturday's SummerSlam event, calling the main event alongside Michael Cole and taking part in Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs' musical performance.

McAfee was met with a mixed reception at first but has since become one of the most beloved commentators in the company.

"I had no clue what was going to happen all night. No clue. I do believe that is the plan going forward, to just keep me out of the blue," he said following his first episode on the Blue Brand. "If so, I had an absolute blast. I do not think I was anywhere near what I can get to as a commentator for professional wrestling. I used a lot of words over and over. I was scared to have too much bass in my voice because I didn't want people to think I was trying to dominate the call, but sometimes I sounded too soft. The standing, my natural instinct is to stand when something happens, I guess a lot of people didn't enjoy that. I appreciate that because that was potentially something that could get me into some s—.

"A lot of people say, 'you need to stay.' The clip of us coming back to the two-hot of me standing and [Michael Cole] sitting and my being caught in a situation where I'm like, 'I don't know if I should stand or sit right now. That was an ad-libbed moment that pops up and is incredible. I had a blast. I think I stunk, but I have a chance to get better," he continued.