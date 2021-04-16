WWE: Pat McAfee Joins SmackDown Announce Team

✖

SmackDown has been a powerhouse over the past few months, and now the show just got even better, as this morning it was revealed that Pat McAfee is joining the announce team for Friday Night SmackDown. McAfee had been teasing that he was working on something, and fans came up with all kinds of theories, but I don't think anyone pegged this. McAfee will join Michael Cole every week on the blue brand, and those who have watched his incredible promos in NXT know that this is really a perfect match, and he will instantly add welcome energy to SmackDown every week.

McAfee will debut in his new role as part of tonight's episode of SmackDown, and he couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of it.

Good morning beautiful people... TONIGHT a dream comes true. Thank you all so so much for following along with this dumb ass life I’ve been incredibly fortunate to live.. I’m grateful for it all. 🗣🗣 Let’s enjoy this thing Be a friend, tell a friend #PatsUpToSomethin pic.twitter.com/pRWzIxLBGb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 16, 2021

“For as long as I can remember WWE has been a company that I have admired, both for its incredible staying power of creating riveting entertainment and for its ability to connect people all over the globe,” McAfee said. “I’ve been fortunate to try a lot of cool professions but working for WWE was the one I looked forward to most. I am incredibly honored and grateful for the chance to give back to the business that has given me and many others so much and having the opportunity to sit at the same table that legends have graced is truly a dream come true. Now let’s go get it.”

In the video that came along with that post was a segment involving Vince McMahon, Cole, and Adam Pearce, with McMahon saying "you're hired", and Cole welcoming him to the team. Another statement from McAfee displayed right after, which you can read below.

"Ladies and gentlemen...a lot has happened pretty quickly here. A dream has come true. I'm joining the incredibly talented folks of Friday Night Smackdown (live on Fox at 8 PM EST every week) working alongside Michael Cole on commentary. An open mic, LIVE, in front of millions.... AND MILLIONS...of people every Friday. I'm beyond pumped and grateful. Big thanks to Vince McMahon for the decades of entertainment, the opportunity, AND...agreeing to appear in this announcement video. Let's do the damn thing...BAYBAY"

You've got to love that last shot to Adam Cole after their feud, and who knows, after losing to Kyle O'Reilly, maybe Cole shows up on SmackDown eventually to continue that feud.

McAfee will of course still host his international daily streaming sports show The Pat McAfee show and his The Pat McAfee Show 2.0 podcast, but now he'll adding work on the blue brand to his already busy schedule, and we can't wait to see what he can bring to the show.

