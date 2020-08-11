Pat McAfee Shows off His Training for NXT TakeOver: XXX, Takes a Shot at Tyson Fury

✖

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee will make his WWE debut at NXT TakeOver: XXX when he takes on former NXT Champion Adam Cole. The bad blood between the two had been simmering for years, but things finally took a turn last Wednesday when McAfee punted Cole in the head during a pull-apart brawl. Triple H then offered McAfee to the opportunity to compete, which the brash former athlete gladly accepted. On Monday night McAfee uploaded a video of himself training in a ring, while also issuing a warning to Cole.

"Hey [Adam Cole]... You got 12 days to figure out how you're gonna explain to the 'wrestling community' how you lost to an 'outsider,'" McAfee wrote. "There's levels to this."

Hey @AdamColePro... You got 12 days to figure out how you’re gonna explain to the “wrestling community” how you lost to an “outsider” There’s levels to this #NXT pic.twitter.com/HMHmng0TvQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 10, 2020

McAfee discussed his training on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, while also taking a shot at Tyson Fury for how he looked in his debut match against Braun Strowman in October 2019.

"Listen, I got in shape for my wedding. Best shape that I've been in in a long time," McAfee said. "It is nothing just to continue that to go, and I will make sure that I won't look terrible in there like the Saturday Night Live (Michael Che and Colin Jost) guys did. And by the way, Tyson Fury, best boxer I've ever seen, he looked terrible in the [WWE] ring."

He also bragged about being undefeated as a wrestler, even though the only match he ever took part in was for a small promotion in West Virginia back in 2009.

WWE has teased Cole's response to last week's incident on this week's episode of NXT. So far the only matches confirmed for TakeOver: XXX are Cole vs. McAfee, a five-way ladder match for the vacated NXT North American Championship and Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.