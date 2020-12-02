WWE Fans, Superstars Mourn the Death of Pat Patterson

WWE broke the shocking news on Wednesday morning that WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson had died at the age of 79. The Canadian star is best known for being the WWF's first Intercontinental Champion as well as one of the company's most creative minds backstage, helping Vince McMahon develop such concepts as the Royal Rumble match. As soon as the news broke WWE Superstars and fans alike flocked to Twitter in order to offer their condolences, some of which you can see below.

