WWE Fans, Superstars Mourn the Death of Pat Patterson
WWE broke the shocking news on Wednesday morning that WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson had died at the age of 79. The Canadian star is best known for being the WWF's first Intercontinental Champion as well as one of the company's most creative minds backstage, helping Vince McMahon develop such concepts as the Royal Rumble match. As soon as the news broke WWE Superstars and fans alike flocked to Twitter in order to offer their condolences, some of which you can see below.
Triple H
No words can describe what he gave to us. His body as an in-ring performer, his mind as a storyteller, and his spirit as a beloved member of our large @WWE family. I will miss him for so many reasons... it’s never goodbye, it’s see ya down the road. Love you, Pat. Abooze— Triple H (@TripleH) December 2, 2020
Stephanie McMahon
#RIPPatPatterson I’m deeply grateful to have grown up with @wwe Hall of Famer, the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, the father of the #RoyalRumble and the first openly gay wrestler of his generation. Thank you for teaching me how to not take it all so seriously. Abooze ❤️— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 2, 2020
Shane McMahon
I can not express how crushed I feel right now with the loss of Pat Patterson. A true member of my family, mentor and dear friend.— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) December 2, 2020
I love you Pat.
God speed. pic.twitter.com/FdaAFnsw8m
Jim Ross
Just heard of the passing this morning if the great, Pat Patterson.
True legend of the pro wrestling business.
A wonderful mentor who taught me so much.— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 2, 2020
RIP old friend. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t61R9yCze1
Ric Flair
A Great Wrestler, He And Ray Were Second To None, A Fabulous Mind, Caring And Thoughtful, Always Had A Smile On His Face. Just To List A Few Of Many! The Last Thing I Can Remember Him Saying To Me Is “She Is So Damn Good Ricky, Are You Sure She Is Your Daughter?” RIP Pat! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KHzabO7v7G— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 2, 2020
Unmatched Influence
One of the most influential men in #WWE history and the business in general. The master at putting together matches and finishes. And don’t forget about his own legendary career. The first Intercontinental champion. He did it his way.— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) December 2, 2020
RIP Pat Patterson pic.twitter.com/5J0OiZCHqA
Charles Robinson
So sad to hear of the passing of @wwe legend Pat Patterson. One of the greatest minds in the business and just an all around great guy. I will miss him and his karaoke! RIP my friend. You are a hero to many! pic.twitter.com/WXFwJ1fjkO— Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) December 2, 2020
RIP
Professional wrestling is in better place because of Pat Patterson’s contributions. Pat touched a lot of lives over the years. May he Rest In Peace.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 2, 2020
Never Forget The Stooges
Incredibly sad to see Pat Patterson has sadly passed away.
Absolutely loved him as part of Vince McMahon's stooges.
Always made me smile watching him.
R.I.P ❤ pic.twitter.com/ADafvBLZmh— Mark (@WrestlingJebus) December 2, 2020
Kayla Braxton
Wow - what a loss for the @wwe family. There was never a time I saw Pat Patterson backstage at a show or event where he wasn’t smiling or trying to make people laugh. Thanks for always being kind to me during our interactions. Your bright spirit will be missed.— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) December 2, 2020
Superb
The sport has lost a genius in Pat Patterson. Brilliant finish man & superb bell-to–bell storyteller. A man who called it like he saw it. Also, a helluva wrestler and karaoke guy.
Pat whaling Sinatra's "Did it my way" always seemed appropriate for this trailblazer. #RIPPat— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) December 2, 2020
Ron Funches
Watching Pat Patterson sing My Way with one of @TheMarkHenry’s children is still one of the sweetest memories I have. Rest easy legend. https://t.co/QLNZJYdqfr— Funch (@RonFunches) December 2, 2020
Tremendous
One tweet can’t capture the impact Pat Patterson had on pro wrestling. One of the most-influential figures ever, with one of the most creative minds in the history of the business. Tremendously insightful, with perfect technical, and later, comedic timing. Monumental loss. #WWE— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) December 2, 2020