WWE’s Paul Heyman Loses It on LSU Fan in Hilarious SmackDown Video

It’s always entertaining attending an episode of WWE SmackDown live, especially after the proper show finishes, as there is often a just for the fans dark match featuring some of the bigger stars. Lately, those matches have involved The Bloodline, aka Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman, and the latest dark match is one of the best and most off the wall dark matches in some time, as it features Heyman calling out an LSU fan in the audience and then following that up with a charge towards him and some NSFW name-calling. You can watch the hilarious sequence play out in the video below.

Heyman has the Universal Championship over his shoulder and a microphone, and kicks things off by saying “Ya’ll want me in the ring? I would do it, but I refuse to perform in front of that LSU b****!”

Then the person he’s referring to stands up and antagonizes Heyman, and then Heyman takes off his jacket, loosens his tie, and heads towards the barricade to attack the guy in the crowd with the LSU sweater until Jey Uso caught him. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre can be seen lifting his hands and laughing.

Jey held him back and pushed him away as Heyman kept swinging, and then Heyman ran towards him again and tried to hop over the barricade. At that point, the crowd started chanting LSU.

Heyman continues to get angry, slamming a poor chair up and down as the crowd keeps chanting, and that’s when the video ends. This is hilarious and is part of the reason why a live wrestling show is often so fun because you just never know what you’re going to get.

As for WWE television, Reigns and the Bloodline will be in the ring for WWE’s next event Elimination Chamber, and you can find the full card for the event below.

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Rhea Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Liv Morgan vs TBA

Naomi and Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair (C) and Sonya Deville

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Viking Raiders

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

Elimination Chamber airs on February 19th at 12 PM EST on Peacock.

