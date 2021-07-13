Paul Heyman on Who He'll Align With Between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

✖

Paul Heyman has aligned himself with two of the most powerful forces in all of WWE in recent years in Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. But given that Lesnar hasn't been on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36, Heyman has yet to answer the big question — whose side will he be on if and when "The Beast" returns to the company? Heyman was asked that question in an interview with Metro this week.

"Well, that's a hypothetical question and I deal in facts, not hypotheticals," Heyman said. "My father used to say, 'If, if, if — if your aunt had balls, she'd be your uncle. She doesn't, so she's not. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wants to return to WWE, he will. If Brock Lesnar wants to take the UFC Championship from Francis Ngannou, he will. If Brock Lesnar wants to join football and run circles around Neymar and Ronaldo and [David] Beckham, he will. If Brock Lesnar to get involved with rugby, he'll smash every record of any rugby player in the history of the game — and he will.

"Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do," he added. "So I'll burn that bridge when I have to cross it."

Heyman has talked in previous interviews about how hesitant he was to work with anybody onscreen after being alongside Lesnar for so many years.

"I cannot begin to convey how reluctant I was to ever do anything in this industry after the eight years, let alone the 18 years, that I put together with Brock Lesnar," Heyman said in an interview with Sports Illustrated last month. "Look at our accomplishments: a 500-day run as champion, multiple world championships, the single biggest, most historic victory in sports entertainment history in the conquering of 'The Streak.' There was very little chance of me ever returning on-screen."

"For me to pursue, in front of the camera, life after Brock Lesnar, the only lure that could seduce me to even attempting such an impossible goal was to do it with someone that would live their life in the pursuit of achieving that impossibility, and that's Roman Reigns," he later added. "And that's why someone, that's why anyone and that's why everyone should watch Roman Reigns. Every micromoment he's in the frame, you are witnessing the pursuit of the all-time greatest career in the annals of sport, in the annals of entertainment and in the annals of sports entertainment."