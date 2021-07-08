Paul Heyman Gets WWE Fans Hyped About Brock Lesnar's Future

✖

One of the biggest fan questions surrounding WWE right now is what will happen to Paul Heyman once Brock Lesnar is back on WWE television. "The Beast" hasn't been on WWE programming in any form since WrestleMania 36, and "The Advocate" has since taken on the role as "Special Counsel" to Roman Reigns over on Friday Night SmackDown. Heyman managed to get those speculating fans riled up on Thursday when he changed the profile photo of his official Heyman Hustle Facebook page, showing a photo of him smiling while Reigns was taking a bump during a match with Lesnar.

Heyman, while consistently staying in character in interviews, has tried to downplay the idea that Reigns and Lesnar will have issues once the latter is back.

"Brock Lesnar is very aware that I am working with Roman Reigns," Heyman told Sports Illustrated last September. "There shouldn't be any confusion here. Brock Lesnar legitimately does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. There is no shortage of box-office appeal in the name Brock Lesnar. If and when Brock Lesnar wants to capitalize on that box office appeal, his name will be ringing from the headlines the moment he decides to return to the ring."

Paul Heyman changed his profile picture on Facebook to this. Oh my. 👀 pic.twitter.com/OGoPtfrHkp — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 8, 2021

He's also gone into great detail about his decision to work alongside Reigns on television not long after being fired from his role as Monday Night Raw's executive director.

"I cannot begin to convey how reluctant I was to ever do anything in this industry after the eight years, let alone the 18 years, that I put together with Brock Lesnar," Heyman said in a separate interview with SI in May. "Look at our accomplishments: a 500-day run as champion, multiple world championships, the single biggest, most historic victory in sports entertainment history in the conquering of 'The Streak.' There was very little chance of me ever returning on-screen."

"For me to pursue, in front of the camera, life after Brock Lesnar, the only lure that could seduce me to even attempting such an impossible goal was to do it with someone that would live their life in the pursuit of achieving that impossibility, and that's Roman Reigns," he later added. "And that's why someone, that's why anyone and that's why everyone should watch Roman Reigns. Every micromoment he's in the frame, you are witnessing the pursuit of the all-time greatest career in the annals of sport, in the annals of entertainment and in the annals of sports entertainment."