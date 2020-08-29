WWE Payback: New Match Added To The Card

We are just over 24 hours away from WWE Payback, and the company has added one more match to the PPV show. As announced on Saturday morning's Talking Smack broadcast on the WWE Network, Big E will now wrestle Sheamus in a singles match at the event. A match for Big E had been expected, as he is in the midst of a new singles push on SmackDown. The match with Sheamus makes sense based on recent television tapings.

The following tweet from WWE also announced the bout.

Via WWE.com:

Big E is focused on achieving his biggest WWE dreams, and that makes him a perfect target for Sheamus. Earlier today it was confirmed on “Talking Smack” that Big E would face off with The Celtic Warrior at WWE Payback. The New Day powerhouse defeated Sheamus earlier this month on the blue brand, as Big E has continued to build momentum at the start of his Singles run. Sheamus has built his WWE career by crushing the dreams of the most optimistic Superstars. Will Big E make a huge statement or will Sheamus provide a punishing roadblock? Catch WWE Payback on Sunday, Aug. 30 on the award-winning WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The full card for WWE Payback is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship No Holds Barred Match

The Fiend (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

Apollo Crews (c) vs Bobby Lashley

Dominick Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin

Big E vs. Sheamus

