WWE Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek Following the Jeopardy Host's Passing

News broke on Sunday afternoon that Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek had died at age 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. The Jeopardy! official account broke the news, writing, "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex." WWE quickly responded to the news by paying tribute to the iconic television host.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Alex Trebek has passed away at the age of 80," the statement read. "The game show legend became an icon as he hosted 'Jeopardy!' for 36 years, and he traversed the WWE Universe in the process, playing a prominent role at WrestleMania VII. Trebek served as a backstage interviewer and was the guest ring announcer for the WWE Championship clash between Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter. ... WWE extends its condolences to Trebek's family, friends, and fans."

Trebek briefly crossed over into the world of professional wrestling back in 1991. He appeared as a backstage interviewer during WrestleMania VII and was a special guest ring announcer during the main event WWF Championship Match between Sgt. Slaughter and Hulk Hogan.

You can see a few clips from his appearance below:

We lost Gene Okerlund in 2019 and then both Regis Philbin and Alex Trebek in 2020. pic.twitter.com/GlvgqsLEys #WWE #Wrestlemania #AlexTrebek 😩 — Aaron T-Bar Rift of NoDQ.com (@aaronrift) November 8, 2020

We lost these legends in 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣. In 1991, Regis Philbin tossed to Alex Trebek at Wrestlemania VII. pic.twitter.com/YLWv1908BC — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) November 8, 2020

RIP Alex Trebek. Here's the Jeopardy! host having the honour of being the celebrity guest ring announcer for @HulkHogan v @SgtSlaughter at WrestleMania 7 pic.twitter.com/IA9EckevxR — On This Day in WWE (@WWEotd) November 8, 2020

Trebek had been keeping fans updated on his battle with cancer throughout the past year.

"Now I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one," Trebek said in a video update back in March. "There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on. But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal - a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope, of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf."

Trebek's final episode of Jeopardy! will reportedly air on Christmas Day.