Peacock Bought a Stone Cold Steve Austin Cartoon, But Apparently Won't Release It

Comedian Dan Soder went on Barstool's KFC Radio this week and explained how he sold a "Stone Cold" Steve Austin cartoon to Peacock, only for the streaming service to allegedly shelve it for well over a year. He explained, "We're going through some bulls— and right now, and hopefully me saying it publically will kind of push it through. Or it will just completely f— the deal, but at this point I don't give a f—. During the pandemic, Dan St. Germain (a fellow comedian) and I wrote a show with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin that was a cartoon and we sold it to Peacock. But now the WWE and Peacock are bulls—ing, it's been 17 months on the sidelines. And I keep calling these motherf—ers being like, 'this is going to be f—ing funny.' And Stone Cold is completely on board, we developed the show with him, not the WWE."

Soder explained that he initially paired up with Austin thanks to the two being represented by the same agency. He explained that he pitched the idea to Austin and "The Texas Rattlesnake" loved it, but things got complicated when WWE got involved.

Here’s the story: @DanSoder teamed up with @steveaustinBSR to create a cartoon on @peacock. But bullshit with them & @WWE is holding it up Don’t know who/what is the reason it’s not happening but nobody is doing anything about it, bc there’s no pressure. So everyone tweet at them pic.twitter.com/8yaPLTmR3E — KFC (@KFCBarstool) October 20, 2022

Why Won't Peacock Air the Show?

When asked if it's a show about Austin, Soder said, "I don't want to give away too much, because that's what we're dealing with WWE right now. We're kind of like, 'don't take our f—ing show and do it yourself because you're going to make it f—ing corny.' It's dark and weird, that's why Stone Cold liked it."

"He loves it, and the WWE was like, 'well, we want to be creatively involved,' and we're like, 'no, we want to write the show.' And Peacock bought it because they liked the show," he later added. "And it's just been in gridlock."

Neither WWE nor Peacock have responded to Soder's comments, but stay tuned for more updates as they become available. Austin made his surprise return to the ring back at WrestleMania 38 this past April, taking part in a No Holds Barred Match with Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1.