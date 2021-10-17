Pro Wrestling Terminology Used as a Category on Jeopardy

The Oct. 13 episode of Jeopardy! featured Pro Wrestling Terminology as a topic for the first round. The questions covered a wide range of topics, from one of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s catchphrases to Mexican Lucha Libre to the concept of kayfabe. The five answers were as follows:

Maintaining Kayfabe means not letting on that the match is this. The word that “Kayfabe” possibly came from with the help of Pig Latin

The name of this masked Mexican wrestling is Spanish for “free fighting.”

In this alliterative type of match, you need to touch your partner before you can be replaced in the ring.

This beastly term can describe a powerful embrace or a move where a wrestler grabs you

Perhaps a plan on “jobber,” this Italian-sounding word is a wrestler hired to lose often: The Rock uses it as a synonym for loser

For those playing along, the answers were “What is fake?”, “What is Lucha Libre?”, “What is tag team?”, “What is a bearhug?” and “What is a jabroni?”

// From Jeopardy last night, can you get 5/5 fellow wrestling fans? pic.twitter.com/2shRWLnIQp — ᴀᴛʟ 🚀 ⌜ NOT @_ᴛʜᴇᴏʀʏ1 ⌟ (@AllDayAT1) October 14, 2021

Last year “jabroni” was officially added to the dictionary, prompting a response from “The People’s Champ.”

“Wow – very cool! Honored have a word actually make the dictionary. Making my all my teachers very proud. For the record, I may have made the word ‘Jabroni’ (a noun, btw;) famous and part of culture, BUT the Iron Sheik made it famous in our wild wrestling locker rooms!” he tweeted.

The popular game show has been at the center of controversy lately following the hiring and sudden firing of Mike Richards as the show’s new host. Hosting duties will be split between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik for the rest of the year, though the latter is pushing hard to become the new full-time host.

“Just let me read the clues! I was a headline on CNN three days in a row,” she recently told James Corden. “Like, who knew that people were so passionate about who hosts Jeopardy!? I mean, I’m just trying to read the clues, you know? Just let me read the clues. The thing about Jeopardy!, we spend our whole lives wanting to be seen and this job is like, people should think the least about me. It’s my job to be the host [and] just read the clues.”

“But I have to say, the use of my brain and my skillset feels best suited by this job on Jeopardy! It is a dream job,” Bialik previously told Glamour. “I think it’s a dream job for anyone, but especially for someone who is trained first as a performer and then as a science communicator.”