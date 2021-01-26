Randy Orton RKO's Alexa Bliss, Costs Her the Raw Women's Championship on WWE Raw

✖

Randy Orton got revenge on Alexa Bliss for burning his face during the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw. Having beaten her the week prior, Bliss was granted a Raw Women's Championship match against Asuka. The match once again broke down into Bliss undergoing transformation, first by changing back into the classic version of Bliss before jumping into her Fiend-esque persona. Asuka tried to unleash her offense on her, but Bliss either shrugged it off or overpowered her attempt at the Asuka Lock.

She then locked in the Mandible Claw and looked poised to win the match, only for Orton to appear behind her. He nailed "The Goddess" with an RKO, sending the show off the air with a disqualification. Orton, having ditched the mask he appeared in last week during promos, still appeared to have red burns on his face.

Given that Orton has already confirmed himself for the Royal Rumble, there's a good chance that will be when The Fiend makes his return to television. He hasn't been seen since Orton set his body on fire at the TLC pay-per-view last month.