Randy Orton vs. Big Show Unsanctioned Match Booked for Next Week's WWE Raw

Randy Orton made quick work of R-Truth on this week's Monday Night Raw, and it looks like "The Legend Killer" has picked out his next target. Over the past few weeks The Big Show has tried and failed to get his hands on Orton for what he did to both Edge and Christian, and he once again ran out when Orton threatened to nail Truth with a Punt Kick. Orton joked that the kick wasn't for Truth, it was for Show. He then threw down a challenge for an Unsanctioned Match against show on next week's Raw, which the giant accepted.

Show and Orton have been in nearly 150 matches together in their respective careers, but they haven't had a one-on-one match on television since October 2018 (Orton won, qualifying for the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel that Shane McMahon infamously won).

While the match won't take place this Sunday at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, WWE came incredibly close to booking the same match seven years apart. The pair clashed in an Extreme Rules match at the same pay-per-view back in 2013 (Orton won).

Here's what WWE has booked for this year's Extreme Rules as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (TBD Stipulation)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

Eye for and Eye: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

