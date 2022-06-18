WWE's Raquel Rodriguez Earns Spot in Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Another clash for a spot in WWE's Money in the Bank Women's Ladder Match was held during tonight's SmackDown, pitting Raquel Rodriguez against Shayna Baszler. The two haven't crossed paths much on SmackDown so far, but tonight they had a chance to go one-on-one for a chance to compete at next month's big event. Rodriguez was the aggressor and knocked Baszler for a loop, but Baszler was able to keep her power off the table by locking in on her leg. Rodriguez was able to power through it though and with an impressive finish, she secured her spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Rodriguez went straight for Baszler, slamming her into the corner turnbuckle and then picking her up, but Baszler got away and tried to lock in a submission. Rodriguez was able to knock her away and break the hold, but Baszler started targeting Rodriguez's leg in the corner, wrapping it around the ropes and hitting her with kicks under the knee. Then she did it again on the other side of the ring and kept attacking the leg, but Rodriguez elbowed her in the face to buy her some space.

Rodriguez knocked Baszler down and went for the cover but she kicked out. Then Rodriguez lifted Baszler for a running Power Slam but Baszler chop blocked her and then hit a running knee into a cover, but Rodriguez kicked out.

Baszler then went for a hold but Rodriguez slammed her into the corner turnbuckle and then lifted her and slammed her down into a cover, and that was it for Baszler, as Rodriguez pinned her for the three count and got the win.

Now the match will include Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Lacey Evans, and it seems Shotzi and Aliyah will also be vying for a spot in the match next week. More matches are coming into view for the event, but in the meantime, you can check out all of the confirmed matches for the card below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez Becky Lynch or Asuka vs and TBD

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs TBD

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

