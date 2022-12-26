WWE Raw Preview (Dec. 26, 2022): What to Expect From the "Absolute Best Of 2022" Special Tonight

WWE's Monday Night Raw will not have a new episode tonight on the USA Network. Instead, an "Absolute Best Of" special will air during Raw's normal three-hour timeslot, celebrating WWE's biggest moments from the past year. The company has not confirmed outright what will be included in the special, but it has already dropped a couple of hints. The advertisement for the episode specifically names stars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch and The Bloodline and features pay-per-view highlights from Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Reigns vs. Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, Belair vs. Lynch at WrestleMania, Steve Austin's surprise in-ring return at WrestleMania and Liv Morgan's Money in the Bank cash-in on Ronda Rousey.

WWE's YouTube channel also recently uploaded a playlist of Raw's best moments from the previous year. Some of the higher-ranking highlights included Belair cutting Lynch's hair, Cody Rhodes getting written off television with an attack by Seth Rollins, RK-Bro winning back the Raw Tag Team Championships, Braun Strowman making his surprise comeback and Kevin Owens imitating Austin before their No Holds Barred match. Stay tuned for more updates on the show as they become available!

This story is developing...